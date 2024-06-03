SaveFlHemp.org: Save Florida Hemp Says Governor DeSantis's Bold Move Could Save 100,000 Jobs and Stop a Monopoly on Marijuana in Florida

Governor's Stand Could Shield Small Businesses and Uphold Economic Freedom Amid Legislative Push by Powerful Cannabis Interests, Says Organization

TALLAHASSEE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / In what Save Florida Hemp calls a stand for economic liberty and small business survival, Governor Ron DeSantis is contemplating a veto against a restrictive hemp legislation-a move that could save over 10,000 small businesses and preserve more than 100,000 jobs across the Sunshine State.





Call to Action: Governor DeSantis Urged to Protect Florida's Workforce

Billboard outside of the Governor's mansion in Tallahassee, Florida





"Governor DeSantis's consideration of a veto is a beacon of hope for the small business owners and workers who are the backbone of Florida's economy," stated Patrick O'Brien from Save Florida Hemp, a prominent advocate for the hemp industry. "This is not just about hemp; it's about defending the principles of free enterprise and economic diversity that have made Florida a powerhouse."

Many organizations consider the hemp industry a threat, thereby pushing for stringent regulations that could potentially dismantle an entire sector. However, hemp is praised for its diverse health benefits, which include alleviating pain and reducing anxiety, all without the intoxicating effects typically associated with its cannabis counterpart.

Florida, already a heavily regulated state for cannabis products, ensures that all CBD products meet strict THC content guidelines. However, the proposed legislation could restrict competition from hemp-based businesses that have thrived under the current legal framework.

The veto by Governor DeSantis could send a powerful message across the nation: that economic growth and innovation should be allowed to flourish. "This isn't just about saving jobs; it's about preserving a dynamic market where innovation can flourish," added O'Brien.

As the debate heats up, the eyes of the nation are on Florida, watching whether it will follow in the footsteps of states like California, where heavy regulation has pushed similar industries into the shadows, bolstering black markets and out-of-state monopolies.

This moment is more than a legislative decision; it is a defining stance on whether Florida values its legacy as a state of opportunity and economic diversity.

