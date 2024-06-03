Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I: Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I Redeems €3 Million Bond Issue

SBA Group's investment management company Capitalica Asset Management has successfully redeemed a public bond issue for its real estate fund Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I. The bonds had a fixed interest rate of 5%, with returns paid semi-annually from June 3, 2022, to June 3, 2024. The redemption period was two years. "The fully redeemed bond issue indicates that we have justified the trust of both private and institutional investors in the issuer. It is also important to mention that the debt securities were redeemed using bank financing. This demonstrates the maturity of the project - all obligations to debt security holders were fulfilled without any issues," said Mindaugas Liaudanskas, CEO of Capitalica Asset Management. Sixty investors participated in the redeemed bond issue. The issuance was organized by Šiauliu Bankas. According to Egle Džiugyte, Head of the Financial Markets Department at Šiauliu Bankas, there is a growing demand in the capital market for borrowing from alternative financing sources: "These projects, having reached a mature stage, successfully redeem issued bonds and free up investor capital for further investment. An exemplary and responsible approach to entrusted investments is the key not only to sustainable collaboration between the company and investors but also to the overall development of the ecosystem." About Capitalica Asset Management Capitalica Asset Management (www.capitalica.lt) is an investment management company that manages investment funds investing in commercial real estate and non-equity securities in the Baltic States and Europe. The company manages 12 properties, totaling 108,000 m2 of real estate, with another 20,000 m2 under development. Utilizing its expertise in capital markets, real estate, and investment funds, the company provides private and institutional investors with opportunities for stable returns. CAM funds are licensed and supervised by the Bank of Lithuania, and the bonds are listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The majority stake (70%) of Capitalica Asset Management is owned by one of the largest business groups in Lithuania, the SBA Group, while the remaining 30% is owned by Fox Holdings, a company of the chairman of the Capitalica Asset Management board, Andrius Barštys. Mindaugas Liaudanskas CEO of Capitalica Asset Management mindaugas.liaudanskas@capitalica.lt +370 612 30412