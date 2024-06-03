Anzeige
Montag, 03.06.2024
East Africa Metals: Neues All-Time-High - die 276% Chance jetzt nutzen?!
GlobeNewswire
03.06.2024 | 16:22
Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I: Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I Redeems €3 Million Bond Issue

SBA Group's investment management company Capitalica Asset Management has
successfully redeemed a public bond issue for its real estate fund Capitalica
Baltic Real Estate Fund I. 

The bonds had a fixed interest rate of 5%, with returns paid semi-annually from
June 3, 2022, to June 3, 2024. The redemption period was two years. 

"The fully redeemed bond issue indicates that we have justified the trust of
both private and institutional investors in the issuer. It is also important to
mention that the debt securities were redeemed using bank financing. This
demonstrates the maturity of the project - all obligations to debt security
holders were fulfilled without any issues," said Mindaugas Liaudanskas, CEO of
Capitalica Asset Management. 

Sixty investors participated in the redeemed bond issue. The issuance was
organized by Šiauliu Bankas. 

According to Egle Džiugyte, Head of the Financial Markets Department at Šiauliu
Bankas, there is a growing demand in the capital market for borrowing from
alternative financing sources: "These projects, having reached a mature stage,
successfully redeem issued bonds and free up investor capital for further
investment. An exemplary and responsible approach to entrusted investments is
the key not only to sustainable collaboration between the company and investors
but also to the overall development of the ecosystem." 



About Capitalica Asset Management

Capitalica Asset Management (www.capitalica.lt) is an investment management
company that manages investment funds investing in commercial real estate and
non-equity securities in the Baltic States and Europe. The company manages 12
properties, totaling 108,000 m2 of real estate, with another 20,000 m2 under
development. Utilizing its expertise in capital markets, real estate, and
investment funds, the company provides private and institutional investors with
opportunities for stable returns. CAM funds are licensed and supervised by the
Bank of Lithuania, and the bonds are listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The
majority stake (70%) of Capitalica Asset Management is owned by one of the
largest business groups in Lithuania, the SBA Group, while the remaining 30% is
owned by Fox Holdings, a company of the chairman of the Capitalica Asset
Management board, Andrius Barštys. 


     Mindaugas Liaudanskas
     CEO of Capitalica Asset Management
     mindaugas.liaudanskas@capitalica.lt
     +370 612 30412
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
