Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Neues All-Time-High - die 276% Chance jetzt nutzen?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
03.06.2024 | 16:26
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pepco: The Mylar Menace: Foil Balloons and Their Impact on Power Lines

By Chuck McDade

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / Pepco
Pepco | The Source

There are many hazards that can affect power lines and cause outages. Some are obvious, such as lightning and broken tree branches, but there is another menace that may surprise you.

Mylar balloons, while often shiny and bright, can wreak havoc on the electric grid.

These floating foil balloons have a metallic coated shell and when they contact an electric power line can cause significant damage, leading to power outages. Each year, thousands of Pepco customers experienced an outage due to a mylar balloon contacting our electric infrastructure.

So what can be done to stop this mylar monster? Here are a few tips:

  • Always keep balloons tethered or attached to weights.
  • Properly dispose of foil balloons by puncturing a hole to release helium that otherwise could cause the balloon to float away.
  • Consider an alternate way to celebrate special holidays and events that doesn't involve balloons. Check out PreventBalloonLitter.org for unique ideas on how to celebrate, remember and honor the people who impact our lives without the use of balloons.

If you do see a balloon tangled in a power line, do not attempt to retrieve it. Always assume lines are energized and keep yourself, your belongings and anything you are carrying at least 10 feet away at all times. For assistance, call our emergency line at 1-877-737-2662.

For more electric safety tips, visit pepco.com/Safety.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Pepco on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Pepco
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/pepco
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Pepco



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.