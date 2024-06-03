Pepco: The Mylar Menace: Foil Balloons and Their Impact on Power Lines

By Chuck McDade

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / Pepco

Pepco | The Source

There are many hazards that can affect power lines and cause outages. Some are obvious, such as lightning and broken tree branches, but there is another menace that may surprise you.

Mylar balloons, while often shiny and bright, can wreak havoc on the electric grid.

These floating foil balloons have a metallic coated shell and when they contact an electric power line can cause significant damage, leading to power outages. Each year, thousands of Pepco customers experienced an outage due to a mylar balloon contacting our electric infrastructure.

So what can be done to stop this mylar monster? Here are a few tips:

Always keep balloons tethered or attached to weights.

Properly dispose of foil balloons by puncturing a hole to release helium that otherwise could cause the balloon to float away.

Consider an alternate way to celebrate special holidays and events that doesn't involve balloons. Check out PreventBalloonLitter.org for unique ideas on how to celebrate, remember and honor the people who impact our lives without the use of balloons.

If you do see a balloon tangled in a power line, do not attempt to retrieve it. Always assume lines are energized and keep yourself, your belongings and anything you are carrying at least 10 feet away at all times. For assistance, call our emergency line at 1-877-737-2662.

For more electric safety tips, visit pepco.com/Safety.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Pepco on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Pepco

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/pepco

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Pepco

View the original press release on accesswire.com