Data from Phase 1b study of ELA026 in secondary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (sHLH) to be presented on Sunday, June 16, 2024

Electra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company developing antibody therapies against novel targets for a broad range of immunological diseases and cancer, announced today that clinical data for its lead drug candidate, ELA026, will be presented as one of five selected abstracts in a late-breaking oral session at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress. The conference is being held in Madrid, Spain and live-streamed on June 13-16, 2024.

The oral presentation will describe clinical data from a Phase 1b study of ELA026 for the treatment of secondary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (sHLH), a rare, life-threatening hyperinflammatory disease for which there is currently no approved treatment. ELA026 is a monoclonal antibody that targets signal regulatory protein (SIRP)-a/ß1/?, enabling precise depletion of pathologic immune cells. The abstract is published on the EHA website here.

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: ELA026 Targeting of SIRP(+) Immune Cells Results in a High Response Rate and Improved 2-Month Survival of Treatment-Naïve Malignancy-Associated Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis in a Phase 1 Study Presenter: Abhishek Maiti, MD, Assistant Professor, Department of Leukemia, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Session Name: Late-Breaking Oral Session Session Date Time: Sunday, June 16, 2024, 9:45 11:15 a.m. Central European Summer Time Location: Madrid Recinto Ferial Hall Picasso, and livestreamed on the EHA Congress platform Abstract Code: LB3442

About Secondary Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (sHLH)

Secondary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (sHLH) is a rare, life-threatening inflammatory disease for which there is no approved treatment. It can be triggered by cancer (malignancy-associated HLH, or mHLH), infection, autoimmune disease, or immunotherapy. sHLH is associated with a systemic inflammatory response for which patients require immediate intervention. Without treatment, patients may experience multiple organ failure and death. sHLH has a high mortality rate during the first months of diagnosis, with mHLH patients having the poorest outcomes.

About Electra Therapeutics

Electra Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing therapies against novel targets for a broad range of immunological diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate, ELA026, is a monoclonal antibody that targets SIRP on the cell surface of myeloid cells and T lymphocytes, and precisely depletes pathological immune cells. ELA026 is in clinical development for secondary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (sHLH), a rare, life-threatening hyperinflammatory condition for which there is no approved treatment, as well as additional disease indications. For more information, please visit www.electra-therapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

