STRATACACHE Announces Acquisition of German Digital Retail Service and Integration Company MasterPoint

DAYTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / STRATACACHE announced the acquisition of MasterPoint, a digital signage systems integration, operation and field services company based in Cologne, Germany. The acquisition further expands the global digital solution installation, integration and field services footprint in Europe for the STRATACACHE family of companies, complementing the previous acquisitions of Idklic in Belgium, Scala in the Netherlands, Walkbase in Finland and Sys-Teams in the United Kingdom.





The acquisition extends direct field service delivery capability into the largest economy in Europe and complements ongoing company investments in large-scale digital signage network operations of Scala. As global brands continue to embrace the use of digital in their retail customer experiences, STRATACACHE continues to invest in offering technology solutions able to meet their requirements in a global, cost-effective and cutting-edge technology model.

STRATACACHE global support will include German market support from the experienced MasterPoint team of project managers, technicians, engineers and installers who specialize in:

Strategy, planning and production of large-scale digital signage projects

Client and solution provider coordination and logistics

Deployment, technical support, operations and field service response with localized knowledge in Germany and the Benelux region

Digital signage solution expansion and optimization

Retail media network deployment, support and operational outsourcing

"The acquisition of MasterPoint marks another milestone in STRATACACHE's global strategy, and a further investment and commitment to supporting leading global brands," said STRATACACHE CEO Chris Riegel. "Post-pandemic, retailers, FMCG and hospitality brands are once again investing heavily in retail digital experiences. We want to make sure we can meet their operational objectives around the world with a single call."

"In 2024-2025, we will add service locations in Hamburg, Munich, and Dresden to complement our Cologne MasterPoint headquarters and ensure that we can efficiently serve all regions of the German market," said Dirk Huelsermann, head of STRATACACHE Capital and leader of the MasterPoint acquisition team.

STRATACACHE Capital actively reviews more than 300 acquisition deals per year around the globe and advises on investments that expand or complement STRATACACHE's full portfolio of smart digital signage offerings, including software, hardware, services and support.

