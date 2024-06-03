Gen Releases 2024 Social Impact Report: Protecting and Empowering People in the Digital World

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / "We work to connect every piece of our corporate responsibility strategy to what Gen offers as a company. Our approach is adaptable and can ride the tides as our business evolves - whether that's geographically, through new technologies, or due to changing regulations. Change is inevitable, and welcomed. We focus on our core purpose through this change, continuing to sustain the positive impact we have on the world." - Kim Allman, Head of Corporate Responsibility and Public Policy, Gen

Today, Gen (NASDAQ:GEN) releases its 2024 Social Impact Report. Gen is a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its trusted Cyber Safety brands, Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender and CCleaner. The Company's commitment to social impact is embedded in its everyday operations as Gen empowers people to take full advantage of the digital world-safely, privately and confidently.

The Company's latest Social Impact Report demonstrates how it brings together its team, passions and technology to support people and communities, making the world a better, safer place.

The Gen social impact strategy allows the Company to reach youth, families, educators and those most vulnerable with the Cyber Safety education and training they need to navigate their digital lives. In addition to cultivating a culture of giving, the Company works to enhance inclusion both at Gen and across the cybersecurity industry, builds products that help protect the privacy, and safeguard the personal data, of its customers and does its part to help protect the planet.

Some highlights from the 2024 [1] report include:

Gen reached more than 5.3 million people through its Cyber Safety education and training programs, up from 2.8 million in 2023.

55% of Gen employees participated in its volunteering and giving programs, far surpassing the Company's target of 40% participation.

The Company contributed $6.1 million in charitable giving, including $2.9 million in product donations to more than 9,750 nonprofits.

Globally, 34% of the Gen global workforce and 40% of the Board of Directors self-identified as women.

Gen achieved a 22% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions.

The Sustainable Home Improvement Program, an employee benefit providing cash incentives for home improvement projects that reduce environmental impacts, has helped employees complete more than 1,000 green home projects in 2024.

Gen was recognized with numerous social impact awards in 2024, including Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies, America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women. We were also listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI). Learn more about how Gen is protecting and empowering people in the digital world in its 2024 Social Impact Report.

About Gen

Gen (NASDAQ:GEN) is a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its trusted Cyber Safety brands, Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender and CCleaner. The Gen family of consumer brands is rooted in providing safety for the first digital generations. Now, Gen empowers people to live their digital lives safely, privately, and confidently today and for generations to come. Gen brings award-winning products and services in cybersecurity, online privacy and identity protection to nearly 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Learn more at www.GenDigital.com.?

[1] Refers to Gen's fiscal year (April 1 , 2023 - March 31 , 2024), unless otherwise noted.







