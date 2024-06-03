WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marsh McLennan Agency, a subsidiary of Marsh, today announced that it has completed its previously announced agreement to acquire Jackson, Mississippi-based Fisher Brown Bottrell Insurance, Inc. from Trustmark National Bank.

With the closing of this acquisition, Marsh McLennan Agency has gained a strong presence in Mississippi and strengthened its established footprint throughout Alabama and Florida. All Fisher Brown Bottrell employees will join Marsh McLennan Agency and continue working from their existing 10 locations.

Founded in 1936, Fisher Brown Bottrell is one of the five largest bank-affiliated insurance agencies in the country and one of the largest agencies in the Southeast, specializing in commercial property/casualty insurance, surety, and employee benefits services to businesses and individuals across the region.

About Marsh McLennan Agency

Marsh McLennan Agency provides business insurance, employee health & benefits, retirement & wealth, and private client insurance solutions to organizations and individuals seeking limitless possibilities. With 11,000 colleagues and 200 offices across North America, Marsh McLennan Agency combines the personalized service model of a local consultant with the global resources of the world's leading professional services firm, Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC).

About Marsh

Marsh is the world's leading insurance broker and risk advisor. With over 45,000 colleagues operating in more than 130 countries, Marsh serves commercial and individual clients with data-driven risk solutions and advisory services. Marsh is a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With annual revenue of $23 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver Wyman. For more information, visit mmc.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter or subscribe to BRINK.

