



MUMBAI, INDIA, June 3, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The 11th global edition of the World CX Summit and Awards, an event by Trescon, drew to a close at the Leela, Mumbai on 22nd May 2024. The event was attended by over 200+ CX experts participating in a day filled with insightful discussions focusing on solutions and innovations that are reshaping how businesses approach the customer experience space.The event explored crucial topics that have been dominating the CX space ranging from amplifying CX through martech, enhancing CX through automation, personalised CX through conversational AI, AI-led intelligent CX workflows and more.Among the insightful sessions during the summit was the tech talk on "Reimagine Customer Experience with GenAI" by Santosh Rao, Technology Leader - Client Engineering, IBM, and Buvana Iyer, Technology Leader- Client Engineering, IBM. The discussion focused on how the integration of AI-based tools are reshaping the customer experience lifecycle.Another notable session was the panel discussion on "Revolutionizing Customer Experience: Navigating the Era of Digital Transformation". Moderated by Ninad Raje, Chief Information & Transformation Officer, Chief People Officer, HealthAssure, deliberated on how subscription-based models have reshaped consumer behaviour and expectations. Fellow panellists, Lavanya Pachisia, Chief Operating Officer, Zivame; Keshav Evani, President - Digital Banking, YES Bank, and Suraj Shetty, Head of Customer Experience and Learning Development, Ring, provided key insights on how the integration of emerging technologies such as the metaverse, robotics, and marketing automation lead to exceptional customer experiences and increased ROI.Santhosh Rao, Partner & Growth Platform Leader, Business Transformation Services, India - South Asia, IBM, the Lead Partner of the event, reflected on his experience, stating, "I found the summit experience to be excellent, primarily due to the format in which it was conducted. The panel discussions, where various clients shared their experiences and insights on adopting GenAI, were particularly enlightening. Additionally, during my session on leveraging GenAI to reimagine the customer experience, there were engaging questions and interactions, indicative of the high level of attendance and participation in the sessions."Anvesha Poswalia, Head of Digital & E-commerce, Unilever, said, "It's been an amazing experience. I'm truly elated by the incredible people I've met and the engaging discussions we've had, including the independent ones."Delnaaz Irani, Associate Director - Customer Experience, GSK, added, "The overall experience of the Summit was truly exciting. You get to learn a lot of new things, especially within your specific industry. Typically, you're so focused on your day-to-day tasks that attending summits like this expands your horizons."Lalit Khosa, Head of Growth & BFSI Strategy, Exotel, further added, "The World CX Summit and Awards was truly exceptional. The articulation of the event, the sharing of growth strategies by customers, and the well-aligned networking sessions were all superb. It was a wonderful experience to engage in such meaningful conversations."Naveen Bharadwaj, the CEO of Trescon, expressed, "During our research in preparation for this summit, our community of CX leaders highlighted a pressing demand for innovative solutions and services, that shaped our strategic priorities and focus for this event's agenda. We are committed to advancing our community's objectives by fostering effective deal flow between vendors and key decision-makers. Through intelligent and strategic collaborations, we aim to support our ecosystem in achieving their goals."The event culminated in the prestigious Top 100 CX Leaders Awards and Top 30 Marketing Leader Awards ceremony, honouring the top leaders and marketers for their exceptional contributions to innovation and excellence.The World CX Summit has become an essential platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and business growth within the CX community. Through focused discussions on conversational AI and MarTech, the summit explored practical strategies for implementing these solutions and shaping the digital future in India's technological landscape.The 11th edition of the World CX Summit was brought to you by:Lead Partner: IBMPlatinum Partner: ExotelGold Partner: Kore.ai; OneXtelBronze Partners: LimechatAwards Partner: GupshupAbout TresconTrescon is a pioneering force in the global business events and services sector, driving the adoption of emerging technologies while promoting sustainability and inclusive leadership. With a deep understanding of the realities and requirements of the growth markets we operate in - we strive to deliver innovative and high-quality business platforms for our clients. 