VERIMATRIX(Euronext Paris: VMX, FR0010291245), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today is pleased to announce the initiation of coverage by Portzamparc.

Portzamparc initiates the coverage of VERIMATRIX with a study entitled: «Towards recurring and protected income », giving a BUY recommendation and a Target Price of 0.55, compared to a closing price of 0.45 on May 31, 2024.

The research will be available on the VERIMATRIX website: https://investors.verimatrix.com/

VERIMATRIX will also participate to the MID SMALL CAPS conference organized by Portzamparc, on June 11, 2024.

This coverage will improve the stock market visibility and enrich the consensus of financial analysts, with ODDO BHF, which already covers the stock.

Upcoming events:

Shareholders' Meeting: 13 June

Publication of H2 2024 revenue and results: 25 July 2024 (after market)

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit https://www.verimatrix.com/.

