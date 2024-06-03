Liberty Tax Seeks New Franchise Partners

With the release of an updated franchise disclosure document

HURST, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / Liberty Tax, a leader in the tax preparation industry, is excited to announce the release of its updated Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD).

The updated FDD provides comprehensive information about the Liberty Tax franchise opportunity, including financial performance, franchisee obligations, and the extensive support provided to franchisees. The new leadership team is excited to announce that this FDD opens the door for Liberty Tax to recruit a new cohort of qualified candidates to join their established network of over 1,200 franchise owners.

"We are thrilled to invite new franchise candidates to join the Liberty Tax family," said Michael Miller, Chief Operating Officer at Liberty Tax. "Our new FDD reflects our commitment to the Liberty Tax Brand and our dedication to providing our owners with the tools and support they need to succeed. This is an exciting time for Liberty Tax, and we are eager to welcome new partners who share our passion for helping clients achieve their financial goals."

The Liberty Tax team is currently connecting with candidates via "Discover Liberty Tax," a webinar series to attract potential business owners who are passionate about excellent customer service. Prior tax experience is not required, as the company offers comprehensive tax training, as well as continuous support from a dedicated team of experts in marketing, operations, and technology. With a recently lowered franchise fee starting at only $15,000, incoming franchisees are joining a brand that's deeply rooted and engaged with the communities it serves.

For more information about franchising opportunities and to review the updated Franchise Disclosure Document, please visit LibertyTaxFranchise.com or contact our franchise development team at franchise@libtax.com.

Disclaimer: This press release and its contents are for general informational purposes only and are neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy a franchise. Nor is this information directed to the residents of any particular state or jurisdiction. Certain states regulate the offer and sale of franchises and, if you reside in any such state, we will not offer or sell you a franchise unless and until we have complied with the applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your jurisdiction. Regardless of what state you reside in, an offering will be only be made after you have received a franchise disclosure document.

Contact Information

Brian Ashcraft

VP Franchise Development

franchise@libtax.com

877-285-4237

SOURCE: Liberty Tax

View the original press release on newswire.com.