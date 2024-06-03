Anzeige
Montag, 03.06.2024
East Africa Metals: Neues All-Time-High - die 276% Chance jetzt nutzen?!
03.06.2024 | 18:02
ESG Voices: KPMG Podcast Series

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / This podcast series takes a deep dive into the opportunities and challenges of ESG and what it means for businesses and communities through interviews with ESG experts from KPMG and beyond.

Throughout the series, we will discuss a broad range of environmental, social and governance issues, aiming to support businesses and communities in creating an equitable and prosperous future for all.

Unlike webcasts, which go more deeply into the technical aspects of ESG developments, this podcast series is designed to be brief and conversational, focused on thematic developments in the ESG space. You can listen on your commute to work (or wherever you enjoy your podcasts).

New episodes will be added regularly and we welcome your ongoing input on topics to cover and leaders to interview.

Explore the ESG voices podcast series now: kpmg.com/esgvoices

Listen on iTunes ›

Listen on Spotify ›

Season 1 ›

