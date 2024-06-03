Travefy's CEO, David Chait, CTIE, brings innovative leadership to support travel industry education by joining The Travel Institute Board of Directors

LINCOLN, NE / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / Travefy is thrilled to announce that CEO David Chait, CTIE, has been appointed to the Board of Directors for The Travel Institute, the leading organization for travel industry education and certification.

David Chait, Travefy CEO

Travefy CEO, David Chait Joins The Travel Institute Board of Directors

Since 1964, The Travel Institute has been a cornerstone in travel industry education, with more than 30,000 Certified Travel Associate (CTA), Certified Travel Counselor (CTC), and Certified Travel Industry Executive (CTIE) graduates; and hundreds of thousands more trained through its new-to-the-industry, introductory training; comprehensive specialist courses; continued education on a myriad of business and travel topics; and other programming.

David Chait, a visionary leader in travel technology, brings extensive experience and a passion for innovation. Under his leadership, Travefy has developed award-winning tools that streamline itinerary planning, client management, and marketing, enabling travel advisors to deliver exceptional service and grow their businesses.

"I am truly honored to join the Board of Directors for The Travel Institute and support their critical efforts that champion travel industry education and certification," said David Chait. "As a passionate advocate for the transformative power of travel, I am committed to collaborating with fellow board members to drive innovation and excellence in our ever-evolving industry."

Diane Petras, CTIE, president of The Travel Institute, expressed her excitement about David's appointment. "I was thrilled to learn David accepted the invitation to join our board. He is one of those rare individuals who can energize a room even in a virtual setting," Petras remarked. "I also admire how he never hesitates to offer help or share his expertise. He is driven and destined to do great things in our industry and we are fortunate to capitalize on his unique blend of knowledge in both technology and finance."

Gary Pollard, CTC, chairman of the board for The Travel Institute, shared Petras' enthusiasm. "Sixty years young, our board has a storied and sustained history of utilizing diverse and strong industry leaders to support The Travel Institute's mission of advancing agent professionalism," Pollard said. "David is an incredible leader who further strengthens our position with his forward-thinking emphasis on technology and innovation. I look forward to continuing to do great things collectively with David and with all of our esteemed board members," he added.

About Travefy

Travefy's mission is to power the success of travel professionals. Our award-winning suite of itinerary, proposal, client management, and marketing tools help Travel Advisors save time, impress clients, and sell more. Travefy powers thousands of travel businesses across the globe, from small independent advisors to the largest travel agencies, consortia, and organizations. Travefy has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Forbes, and has won numerous industry honors, including the ASTA Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

For more information, please see:https://go.travefy.com/press

About The Travel Institute

A collaborative industry effort created in 1964, The Travel Institute has continuously evolved to maintain its role as the global leader and industry long-recognized gold standard in travel industry education and certification while staying true to its mission: dedicated solely to advancing the professionalism of both agents and industry leaders in support of individual and industry success. A non-profit, independent organization, The Travel Institute works with leaders throughout the industry to create and deliver relevant, meaningful and rigorous coursework ongoing to meet the ever-changing educational needs of today's travel agents. Using exclusive proctored, closed-book testing to ensure its graduates earn credentials that demonstrate the highest standards of expertise and service, The Travel Institute has more than 30,000 Certified Travel Associate (CTA®), Certified Travel Counselor (CTC®), and Certified Travel Industry Executive (CTIE®) graduates and is the exclusively approved provider of travel industry civilian occupation training for U.S. military. It also administers the Travel Agent Proficiency, or TAP®, exam to confirm students new to the industry demonstrate a mastery of travel industry basics. Countless individuals, agency owners and managers, and educational institutions utilize The Travel Institute's award-winning TRIPKITSM introductory program as their training tool of choice. A trusted partner to industry suppliers and educational institutions, The Travel Institute has trained hundreds of thousands more through additional courses, webinars, and in its online Premium Access content. Throughout North America, many successful agents and high-profile leaders credit their success to coursework from The Travel Institute.

