Kadant Inc: Kadant Acquires Dynamic Sealing Technologies

WESTFORD, Mass., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Dynamic Sealing Technologies LLC and affiliates ("DSTI") for approximately $55 million in cash, subject to certain customary adjustments. The acquisition was financed through borrowings under Kadant's revolving credit facility.

DSTI is a leader in engineered fluid sealing and transfer solutions for rotating applications. The company specializes in the design, manufacture, and integration of fluid rotary unions, electrical slip rings, and value-added products used to transfer hydraulic fluid, water, air, and other liquids and gases in a variety of industrial processes. With its primary operations in Andover, Minnesota, the company employs approximately 90 people, serving customers in numerous industries including defense, energy, medical, and factory automation. DSTI had revenue of approximately $25 million for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2024 and will become part of Kadant's Flow Control reporting segment.

"We are pleased to welcome our colleagues from DSTI to the Kadant family," said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant. "We have known and respected DSTI for nearly two decades and are honored that they are now a part of Kadant. The company's custom engineered rotary unions and related products are highly complementary to our existing product portfolio and this acquisition serves to extend our presence in a number of adjacent industries."

Jeffrey S. Meister, president of DSTI, commented, "Since our founding in 2002, we have strived to be at the forefront in high-performance, custom fluid sealing solutions for the world's most challenging applications. In the years ahead, as a part of Kadant, we look forward to continuing our work to deliver exceptional products built by exceptional people."

Conference Call

Kadant will hold a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time to discuss the acquisition. To listen to the call and view the webcast, go to the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.kadant.com. Participants interested in joining the call's live question and answer session are required to register by clicking here or selecting the Q&A link on our website to receive a dial-in number and unique pin. It is recommended that you join the call 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast presentation will be available on the Company's website through July 5, 2024.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing. The Company's products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,500 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

