Montag, 03.06.2024
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Berlin
03.06.24
08:09 Uhr
1,050 Euro
-0,010
-0,94 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0701,17018:36
03.06.2024 | 18:31
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Jun-2024 / 16:59 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
3 June 2024 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               3 June 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      166,783 
Highest price paid per share:         94.60p 
Lowest price paid per share:          91.80p 
                        93.4527p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 352,419,129 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (352,419,129) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      93.4527p                    166,783

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1477               94.00       08:24:06          00070143549TRLO0      XLON 
5367               94.00       08:24:11          00070143556TRLO0      XLON 
6808               94.00       08:24:11          00070143557TRLO0      XLON 
1894               93.60       09:10:30          00070144397TRLO0      XLON 
85                93.60       09:10:30          00070144400TRLO0      XLON 
3678               93.60       09:10:30          00070144399TRLO0      XLON 
125                93.60       09:10:30          00070144398TRLO0      XLON 
6879               94.60       09:31:11          00070144738TRLO0      XLON 
5413               94.60       09:31:11          00070144737TRLO0      XLON 
6975               94.60       09:31:11          00070144736TRLO0      XLON 
686                94.60       09:31:11          00070144735TRLO0      XLON 
1000               94.60       09:31:11          00070144734TRLO0      XLON 
85                94.60       09:47:14          00070144999TRLO0      XLON 
1000               94.60       09:47:14          00070144998TRLO0      XLON 
1734               94.60       09:47:14          00070145000TRLO0      XLON 
3095               94.60       09:47:14          00070145001TRLO0      XLON 
7134               94.00       09:50:03          00070145071TRLO0      XLON 
42                94.20       10:01:04          00070145337TRLO0      XLON 
29                94.20       10:01:04          00070145338TRLO0      XLON 
6154               94.20       10:02:56          00070145430TRLO0      XLON 
6929               93.60       10:17:35          00070145780TRLO0      XLON 
900                92.40       10:45:55          00070146373TRLO0      XLON 
85                92.40       10:45:55          00070146377TRLO0      XLON 
85                92.40       10:45:55          00070146376TRLO0      XLON 
1689               92.40       10:45:55          00070146375TRLO0      XLON 
2717               92.40       10:45:55          00070146374TRLO0      XLON 
1100               92.40       10:46:12          00070146378TRLO0      XLON 
195                92.40       10:46:28          00070146393TRLO0      XLON 
1000               92.00       12:25:12          00070148550TRLO0      XLON 
1904               92.00       12:25:12          00070148551TRLO0      XLON 
1000               92.00       12:25:24          00070148556TRLO0      XLON 
1100               92.00       12:25:40          00070148584TRLO0      XLON 
707                92.00       12:28:14          00070148603TRLO0      XLON 
4400               91.80       12:28:14          00070148604TRLO0      XLON 
3743               91.80       13:11:49          00070149511TRLO0      XLON 
2552               91.80       13:11:51          00070149513TRLO0      XLON 
85                92.80       14:02:05          00070150772TRLO0      XLON 
1300               92.80       14:02:14          00070150774TRLO0      XLON 
6367               92.80       14:11:38          00070151029TRLO0      XLON 
382                92.80       14:11:38          00070151028TRLO0      XLON 
85                92.20       14:11:40          00070151030TRLO0      XLON 
1300               92.20       14:11:52          00070151035TRLO0      XLON 
3957               93.40       14:37:40          00070152136TRLO0      XLON 
528                93.80       14:54:33          00070152688TRLO0      XLON 
8362               93.80       14:54:33          00070152687TRLO0      XLON 
8144               93.60       15:36:19          00070154667TRLO0      XLON 
1867               93.60       15:36:19          00070154666TRLO0      XLON 
1900               93.60       15:36:19          00070154665TRLO0      XLON 
114                93.60       15:37:19          00070154723TRLO0      XLON 
2000               93.60       15:37:21          00070154725TRLO0      XLON 
2226               93.60       15:37:22          00070154729TRLO0      XLON 
1100               93.60       15:37:34          00070154738TRLO0      XLON 
685                93.60       15:39:14          00070154802TRLO0      XLON 
2683               93.20       15:41:01          00070154858TRLO0      XLON 
3337               93.20       15:50:02          00070155399TRLO0      XLON 
1049               93.20       15:50:02          00070155398TRLO0      XLON 
2100               93.20       15:50:06          00070155401TRLO0      XLON 
85                93.20       16:05:45          00070156137TRLO0      XLON 
1741               93.20       16:06:27          00070156250TRLO0      XLON 
387                93.20       16:08:42          00070156537TRLO0      XLON 
85                93.80       16:16:45          00070157011TRLO0      XLON 
20                93.80       16:16:45          00070157014TRLO0      XLON 
97                93.80       16:16:45          00070157013TRLO0      XLON 
13                93.80       16:16:45          00070157012TRLO0      XLON 
18                93.80       16:16:45          00070157015TRLO0      XLON 
434                93.00       16:35:09          00070158252TRLO0      XLON 
9193               93.00       16:35:09          00070158251TRLO0      XLON 
3847               93.00       16:35:09          00070158250TRLO0      XLON 
2053               93.00       16:35:09          00070158249TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2024 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
