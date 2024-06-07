Anzeige
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
07-Jun-2024 / 17:12 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
7 June 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               7 June 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      199,183 
Highest price paid per share:         90.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          86.60p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 89.0777p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 351,539,523 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (351,539,523) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      89.0777p                    199,183

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
88                88.40       09:27:24          00070211175TRLO0      XLON 
2486               88.40       09:48:45          00070211578TRLO0      XLON 
1626               88.40       09:48:45          00070211579TRLO0      XLON 
438                88.40       09:48:45          00070211584TRLO0      XLON 
1896               88.40       09:48:45          00070211583TRLO0      XLON 
4029               88.40       09:48:45          00070211582TRLO0      XLON 
1514               88.40       09:48:45          00070211581TRLO0      XLON 
3142               88.40       09:48:45          00070211580TRLO0      XLON 
88                88.40       09:48:46          00070211586TRLO0      XLON 
828                88.40       09:48:49          00070211587TRLO0      XLON 
818                88.40       09:48:51          00070211588TRLO0      XLON 
3529               88.40       09:48:51          00070211591TRLO0      XLON 
1377               88.40       09:48:51          00070211590TRLO0      XLON 
1969               88.40       09:48:51          00070211589TRLO0      XLON 
5728               88.00       09:56:42          00070211802TRLO0      XLON 
5798               88.00       09:56:54          00070211820TRLO0      XLON 
4700               88.00       09:56:54          00070211819TRLO0      XLON 
3424               87.40       10:54:39          00070213055TRLO0      XLON 
2534               87.40       10:54:39          00070213054TRLO0      XLON 
6007               86.60       11:23:13          00070213483TRLO0      XLON 
5492               86.80       11:23:13          00070213484TRLO0      XLON 
88                86.80       11:23:13          00070213482TRLO0      XLON 
943                87.00       11:23:13          00070213488TRLO0      XLON 
3153               87.00       11:23:13          00070213487TRLO0      XLON 
1788               87.00       11:23:13          00070213486TRLO0      XLON 
5799               87.00       11:23:13          00070213485TRLO0      XLON 
5799               87.00       11:23:24          00070213494TRLO0      XLON 
729                87.00       11:23:24          00070213493TRLO0      XLON 
199                87.80       13:12:01          00070215546TRLO0      XLON 
88                88.40       14:07:55          00070217420TRLO0      XLON 
88                90.00       14:38:59          00070218056TRLO0      XLON 
6448               90.00       14:38:59          00070218055TRLO0      XLON 
88                90.00       14:38:59          00070218057TRLO0      XLON 
5714               90.00       16:02:33          00070220473TRLO0      XLON 
6829               90.00       16:02:33          00070220472TRLO0      XLON 
8198               90.00       16:02:33          00070220471TRLO0      XLON 
3044               89.80       16:03:13          00070220502TRLO0      XLON 
3200               89.80       16:03:13          00070220501TRLO0      XLON 
75000               90.00       16:03:24          00070220519TRLO0      XLON 
5626               89.80       16:05:27          00070220577TRLO0      XLON 
3981               89.80       16:05:27          00070220579TRLO0      XLON 
4870               89.80       16:05:27          00070220578TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  326698 
EQS News ID:  1920959 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1920959&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2024 12:12 ET (16:12 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
