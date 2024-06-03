Cintas Recognized as One of America's Best Employers for New Graduates by Forbes

The business services leader is recognized for its commitment to hiring and developing young professionals and positioning them for future success.

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq:CTAS) has been recognized for its dedication to supporting the growth of young professionals by being named one of Forbes Best Employers for New Grads 2024.

"Cintas' success and strong culture come from investing in our employee-partners, especially those who are just starting their careers," said Todd Schneider, President and CEO of Cintas. "We recognize the unique needs and challenges faced by this group of employee-partners as they embark on their professional journey. That's why it's important we provide them with the resources, training and tools to put them on a path towards professional and personal success."

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista and surveyed more than 100,000 young professionals in the U.S. working for companies with at least 1,000 employees. Participants were asked to rate their employer in areas such as reputation, salary and benefits, education and career advancement opportunities, working hours and atmosphere, quality of work, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), whether good performance is recognized and whether they would recommend their employer to friends and family.

One of the ways Cintas supports its young professionals is through its Management Trainee (MT) Program. The program equips trainees with the necessary tools and resources to thrive by providing them with immersive, hands-on training in all aspects of the company's operations. Upon completion of the MT program, trainees are then positioned to maximize their strengths and career advancement potential.

"As someone who joined Cintas' Management Trainee program right out of college, I've had the privilege of experiencing incredible support and mentorship firsthand, which has been instrumental in shaping my journey at Cintas," said Schneider.

To add to this achievement, Newsweek also recently named Cintas to their list of America's Best Workplaces for Job Starters 2024. This list by Newsweek, in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group, provides insights from employees and their experiences on corporate culture, working conditions, and other aspects of their current employer and companies with which they are familiar.

This additional recognition further supports Cintas' efforts in prioritizing the well-being and development of its young professionals.

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers' facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

Cintas Media Contact:

Michelle Goret, Cintas Vice President of Corporate Affairs | goretm@cintas.com, 513-972-4155

