Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2024) - YTM Capital Asset Management Ltd. ("YTM Capital") announces a risk rating change for YTM Capital Fixed Income Alternative Fund from "Low-Medium" to "Low". There are no changes to the investment objectives, strategies, or management of the Fund associated with the new risk rating. The risk rating change, which was effective on the date of the simplified prospectus renewal on May 31, 2024, is based on the standardized risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators.

The Fund will also now be offered in U.S. dollar options in Series A and Series F equivalents, starting June 10, 2024.

About YTM Capital

YTM Capital is an alternative investment manager based in Oakville, Ontario that provides better fixed income solutions. For more information about YTM Capital or the Fund, visit ytmcapital.com or call 1-833-828-4098.

