Southern Company: Psychological Safety at Work

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / It's a common misconception that leaders are solely responsible for fostering a workplace that is safe. The truth is, every employee has the power to contribute to an environment where others feel comfortable being themselves, sharing ideas and expressing concerns. This collective effort is the cornerstone of psychological safety.

This Mental Health Awareness month, Southern Company's SOPOD Network guest host Bentina Terry and DEI Program Manager Hoss Brown discuss the intricate relationship between our mental health and the level of psychological safety in our work environment.

Join Bentina and Hoss as they work through real-world examples of how to build a culture of psychological safety and discuss how lacking psychological safety can severely disrupt collaboration and innovation. Southern Company CEO Chris Womack provides a special welcome to this episode.

