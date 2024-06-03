Pioneering Series 2 Trade Safe Bonds with unmatched income and growth potential presents an opportunity for HNW investors to invest with confidence

Leading Forex fund management trading company, Tradewave Capital Plc is pleased to announce the launch of its Series 2 Trade Safe Bonds, following the remarkable success of Series 1.

Series 1 Trade Safe Bonds closed as fully subscribed, reflecting the strong investor confidence in Tradewave Capital's commitment to transparency, security, and stability. Building upon this success, Series 2 Trade Safe Bonds offer investors an opportunity to participate in a product that provides steady income and potential growth.

Featuring an attractive income of 7.8% per annum paid monthly, along with a potential capital growth of 9% per annum paid on maturity, Series 2 is designed to meet the diverse investment needs of clients. These bonds represent a balance of potential returns and security.

Andrew Ritchings, Founder and Chief Strategist of Tradewave Capital, says: "We are delighted by the positive response to Series 1 Trade Safe Bonds and are excited to introduce Series 2 to our investors. Our focus remains on delivering innovative investment solutions that prioritize the long-term interests of our clients."

Tradewave Capital is committed to upholding the highest standards of transparency, governance, and investor protection. Investors are encouraged to explore the opportunities presented by Series 2 Trade Safe Bonds and consider them as part of their diversified investment portfolios.

Tradewave Capital recently announced its debut on FCA-regulated equity and debt crowdfunding platform The Next Crowd tooffer HNW investors a unique investment opportunity while continuing to broaden Tradewave Capital Plc's global reach. The announcement came on the heels of Tradewave Capital Plc's recent listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

About Tradewave Capital Plc

Tradewave Capital Plc, a leading Forex fund management trading company known for its innovative solutions and cutting-edge trading technology, has introduced its pioneering Trade Safe Bonds-GBP (Income) ISIN: CH1299677570, now accessible to private investors and available for trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange. With a commitment to integrity, excellence, and exceptional customer service the company's listing will empower investors globally to achieve their financial goals.

