The "Point-of-Care, Biosensors and Rapid Dx Europe 2024" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Point-of-Care, Biosensors Rapid Diagnostics Europe 2024 will be held on-site as a standard multi-track physical conference at the Hilton Rotterdam. Bringing together the key opinion leaders from both academia and industry, this annual conference will discuss the expanding Point-of-Care Diagnostics and Biosensors fields and provide the most up-to-date presentations from leaders in these fields and offer networking and engagement opportunities with delegates from around the world.

This conference will provide an overview of the point-of-care (POC) testing landscape, from novel technologies to regulatory approval. The aim of this meeting is to bring together life science researchers that work at the interface between biology and chemistry and technology development to discuss problems, highlight solutions and facilitating collaborations. Emphasis will be placed on mobile diagnostics platforms and convergence with microfluidics-based and lab-on-a-chip approaches.

Registered delegates will have full access to the co-located and concurrent conference tracks to mix-and-match presentations and maximize networking:

Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Europe 2024

Point-of-Care, Biosensors Mobile Diagnostics Europe 2024

Organoids and Spheroids Europe 2024

Circulating Biomarkers and Extracellular Vesicles Europe 2024

There are ample opportunities for networking, partnering and business development and this ensures a very cost-effective conference trip.

Conference Agenda:

Biosensing: Next Generation Technologies for Pathogen Detection: Pandemics and Biosurveillance

EU Regulations and Country-Specific Laws Relating to Dx Development and Commercialization

Impact of Microfluidics/Lab-on-a-Chip Technologies for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Applications

Low Cost POC Diagnostics Platforms for Deployment Worldwide

Rapid Biodetection of Pathogens and Threat Identification: Pandemics and Biosurveillance

Wearable and Implantable Devices and Mobile Diagnostics Platforms/Devices

Speakers

Maud Linssen , Researcher, Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/E)

, Researcher, Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/E) Cesar Pascual Garcia , Lead Research Scientist, Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology

, Lead Research Scientist, Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology Gayathri R, PhD Scholar (Student), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Madras

PhD Scholar (Student), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Madras Ayelen Tayagui, Research Fellow, University of Canterbury

