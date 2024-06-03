Parallel Advisors Announces Appointment of David Canter to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / Parallel Advisors, a premier independent wealth management firm, today announced the appointment of David Canter to its Board of Directors. Canter, a well respected expert in the Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) industry, will be the first outside board member at Parallel Advisors and will provide insight and guidance as the company executes on its growth strategy.

"David's reputation precedes him as an admired and influential expert in the RIA domain. His deep understanding of platforms and ecosystems will be invaluable as we pursue our strategic growth objectives and strengthen our position as a world-class independent wealth management firm," said Parallel Advisors CEO C.J. Rendic. "As we move into our next phase of development, having David join our board and serve as an advisor to our team is incredibly exciting."

"Parallel Advisors has an impressive track record of innovation and client dedication, along with an exceptional culture. And they have immense potential with their comprehensive platform approach," said David Canter. "Working with such a smart, growth-minded organization is exciting, and I'm honored to be part of the board of directors."

Canter brings more than 20 years of experience serving the independent advisor community, including more than a decade at Fidelity Investments. While at Fidelity, he ran the RIA and Family Office Segments and led a team that provided a comprehensive custody platform, brokerage services, trading capabilities, and practice management and consulting services to registered investment advisors. Prior to his time at Fidelity, Canter held senior leadership roles at Charles Schwab and Post Advisory Group. David currently sits on the board of Invest in Others and is a former board member of Foundation for Financial Planning. He is also a strategic advisor to the digital alternatives platform CAIS and serves as an independent trustee of the Accordant Investments family of mutual funds.

Parallel Advisors is a registered, independent wealth management firm specializing in active financial planning, solid portfolio construction, and mindful asset allocation designed to help individuals, families, and trusts accomplish their financial goals. Based in San Francisco, and with offices in Dayton, Dallas, Durango, Honolulu, Oklahoma City, Reno, and Scottsdale, Parallel provides innovative, comprehensive solutions for all clients. Parallel Advisors proudly manages more than $7.5 billion in client assets and offers deep expertise in tax and estate planning and robust investment management.

