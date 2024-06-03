Avant Solutions: Chart Your Path Receives International Impact Book Award

Nebraska-based business owner and award-winning public relations (PR) expert Monique Farmer, APR, is proud to announce she is now an International Impact Book Award winner for her first self-help book, Chart Your Path. The book won top honors in the Career Development category after expert editors, writers and publishers in the book publishing industry judged the content.

"I am grateful to All In Media for this prestigious honor. I authored this book after a yearlong journey with a cohort of women from all over the nation who, like me, sought to overcome fears and pursue more fulfilling lives. It is a 'pinch me' moment to receive an International Impact Book Award. I am delighted to be recognized for my work by top professionals in the industry," said Farmer.

"Monique Farmer's Chart Your Path exemplifies the kind of transformative literature we strive to recognize at the International Impact Book Awards. Her ability to blend personal experience with professional insight makes this book a standout in the Career Development category," said Nim Stant, International Impact Book Awards Founder. "We are proud to honor her work and celebrate her contribution to the field. Monique's book not only offers practical guidance but also inspires readers to pursue their own paths with confidence and clarity."

The book, published in March 2024, has already sold hundreds of copies. It weaves relatable, real-life stories with nine steps for readers to follow and make positive changes for a more authentic lifestyle.

"We have all felt stuck at a red light on the road of life at some point. As readers go through these steps, they gain tools for driving their lives forward with greater perspective and upward mobility," explained Farmer.

Chart Your Path is available in both paperback and e-book formats.

About Monique Farmer, APR

Monique Farmer, APR, has devoted more than 20 years to the field of communication. Her work has garnered invitations to speak at the Ragan Communications Crisis Conference and PRSA's International Conference. She previously served as the Director of Communications for Nebraska's largest school district. Before that, she worked in Corporate Communications for ConAgra Foods (now ConAgra Brands), leading Food Safety, Quality and Regulatory Affairs Communication, including global food recall notifications. There, she also supported Supply Chain Communication and led global employee volunteerism for the company.

About Avant Solutions:

Avant Solutions is a full-service PR/communication firm that provides customized communication strategies, media training/media relations, executive communication support and services to clients across various industries and sectors. The team has in-depth strategic communication and public relations knowledge, serving a diverse clientele, including federal and local government, public agencies, non-profit organizations, education, small businesses and startups. Avant Solutions belongs to the Public Relations Consultants Group, a national network of 50 award-winning independent communications and public relations professionals and consultancies, allowing reach in every market across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. The firm is also part of the Goldman Sachs 10KSB Small Businesses Alumni group and the only Black woman-owned, WBENC and WOSB-certified PR/Communication firm in Nebraska.

