Montag, 03.06.2024
East Africa Metals: Neues All-Time-High - die 276% Chance jetzt nutzen?!
WKN: 851399 | ISIN: US4592001014
03.06.2024
Coca-Cola HBC, EY & IBM on the G in ESG

By Charlie King

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / IBM
Originally published by Charlie King on Sustainability Magazine

Sustainability leaders from Coca-Cola HBC, EY and IBM discuss how corporate governance plays into their ESG and wider sustainability strategy

Corporate governance arguably goes under the radar, but senior executives say that should not be the case.

So how is it defined?

Corporate governance is the internal system of practices, controls and procedures a company adopts to govern itself, make effective decisions, comply with the law and meet the needs of external stakeholders.

Jonah Smith, Vice President, Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) Strategy and Programs at IBM, agrees: "For IBM, corporate governance is about creating innovations, policies and practices that prioritise ESG progress simultaneously with ethics, trust, transparency and - above all - accountability."

Continue reading here

Image courtesy of Sustainability Magazine

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
