At ASMS 2024, SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, in collaboration with Mass Analytica, presents artificial intelligence quantitation (AI quant) software. AI quant harnesses the capabilities of artificial intelligence and machine learning to process data and produce insights in a matter of moments, freeing up operator time and boosting productivity. AI quant will be able to process data from the SCIEX 7500+ system and the ZenoTOF 7600 system, and is compatible with Echo MS+ system.

"Time counts when your decision lies within large, complex datasets. The software has many exciting capabilities; among them is high-resolution MS/MS analysis with an intelligent fragment selection algorithm. The software solution can auto-predict fragments and then empirically optimize combinations against background noise, while also refining extracted ion chromatogram (XIC) width for best signal-to-noise ratio," said Beth Hazell, Senior Director, Software Informatics Product Lines at SCIEX.

AI quant software learns and explores the depths of each analysis, capturing vital connections and presenting the data in a preferred format. This can eliminate time-consuming steps in workflows and method development, allowing scientists to generate actionable insights while reducing the often heavy load of data processing and method development. AI quant extends the SCIEX OS software ecosystem to offer customers a comprehensive quantitation software solution that serves both high throughput and routine workflows.

"The amount of data produced with SCIEX systems is rich with information, but typically only a small part can be used during a manual process. AI quant software can maximize the use of the data, turning it into information to derive the customer endpoint while minimizing human intervention. It is a streamlined solution turning mass spec data into a customizable endpoint such as clearance, in-vivo PK, and more," said Ismael Zamora, PhD, CEO of Mass Analytica.

Learn more about AI quant software by visiting www.sciex.com/aiquantsoftware.

About SCIEX

SCIEX empowers our customers to solve the most impactful analytical challenges in quantitation and characterization. With groundbreaking innovation and outstanding reliability and support, SCIEX has been at the forefront of the field for over 50 years.

Since the launch of the first-ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we continue to develop technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes. That's why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust. Advances in human wellness depend on the power of precise science.?

For more information, visit sciex.com.

Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (Twitter) and Instagram.?

SCIEX is proud to be part of Danaher.

Danaher's science and technology leadership puts SCIEX solutions at the forefront of the industry, so they can reach more people. Being part of Danaher means we can offer unparalleled breadth and depth of expertise and solutions to our customers. Together with Danaher's other businesses across Biotechnology, Diagnostics and Life Sciences, we unlock the transformative potential of cutting-edge science and technology to improve billions of lives every day.

The SCIEX clinical diagnostic portfolio is For In Vitro Diagnostic Use. Rx Only. Product(s) not available in all countries. For information on availability, please contact your local sales representative or refer to www.sciex.com/diagnostics. All other products are For Research Use Only. Not for use in Diagnostic Procedures.

Trademarks and/or registered trademarks mentioned herein, including associated logos, are the property of AB Sciex Pte. Ltd. or their respective owners in the United States and/or certain other countries (see www.sciex.com/trademarks).

2024 DH Tech. Dev. Pte. Ltd. MKT- 31785.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240603928191/en/

Contacts:

Lulu VanZandt

Senior Manager, Brand, Public Relations and Social Media

lulu.vanzandt@sciex.com

M: +1 (508) 782-9484