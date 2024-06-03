Agilence, Inc.: Agilence Introduces New Outsourced Loss Prevention Solution: Agilence Analytics Plus

New Service is Designed to Support Businesses Without Dedicated Loss Prevention Teams

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / Agilence Inc., the leading loss prevention and operational analytics provider for retailers, grocers, and restaurants, today announced the launch of Agilence Analytics Plus, a new service designed to help businesses who lack in-house expertise with cutting-edge loss prevention (LP) capabilities.

Agilence Analytics Plus combines the powerful Agilence Analytics platform with experienced third-party consultants, delivering a comprehensive, outsourced loss prevention solution. The service is ideal for companies without full-time loss prevention or asset protection teams, enabling them to receive alerts on sources of theft and shrink, expert loss prevention consulting backed by industry-leading analytics, and recommendations on operational improvements, and more - without needing to hire additional staff.

At launch, Agilence is partnering with The Zellman Group, a premier loss prevention services provider, to deliver this service to customers. Since 1997, The Zellman Group has been helping clients recoup losses, streamline operations, and reduce shrink. Agilence plans to include other third-party loss prevention consultants in the near future.

"Agilence Analytics Plus isn't just a service-it's a behind-the-scenes dream team," said Russ Hawkins, CEO of Agilence. "We're excited to partner with some of the best LP service providers in the industry. By merging our advanced data analytics with expert consultancy, Agilence Analytics Plus customers can ensure their focus remains on growing their business while Agilence and our partners handle asset protection."

Key features of Agilence Analytics Plus include:

Turnkey Asset Protection: Pre-configured with industry-specific loss prevention dashboards, reports, and analytics for immediate and effective asset protection, eliminating the need for complex setup.

Expertise on Demand: Access to loss prevention experts who offer valuable insights, recommendations, and best practices based on extensive industry experience.

Seamless Data Integration: Knits together data from POS, products, locations, online interactions, HR processes, and loyalty programs into a fully managed exception-based reporting system.

Proactive Monitoring: Spot suspicious activities early with alerts and updates, enabling businesses to address issues promptly.

Customized Reporting: Tailors reports to fit unique business needs, providing robust data-backed decisions to optimize operations and boost margins.

Performance Benchmarking: Facilitates comparisons of store performances to identify best practices and target improvement areas.

"We frequently hear from companies how important loss prevention would be to their operations but they don't have the ability to staff the function," said Hawkins, "With Agilence Analytics Plus will enable us to serve and empower a broader cross-section of retailers, restaurants, and grocers."

For more information about Agilence Analytics Plus, visit the Agilence website.

Contact Information

Brian Brinkmann

Chief Product and Marketing Officer

bbrinkmann@agilenceinc.com

SOURCE: Agilence

View the original press release on newswire.com.