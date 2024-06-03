ACH Group and S&P Global Partner to Host Exclusive Leadership Program and Workshop

Global Business Leaders Convene in Exclusive Sanctuary for Critical Discussions

ACH Group and S&P Global are pleased to invite global business leaders to a two-day workshop on critical social and business issues, hosted by S&P Global at its New York headquarters on June 4th and 5th.

Now in its 45th year, Bruce Piasecki's AHC Group, Corporate Affiliate Program has brought global business leaders and change agents together in a private trusted sanctuary of expertly facilitated discussion on the most critical social and business issues. Explore this opportunity to learn, grow, and lead with 40-50 global leaders.

Please find registration link and workshop agenda in details:

https://events.spglobal.com/event/d6be7cd2-4f02-4d8e-ba78-c30f19c73c8f/summary?RefId=Sales%2FRM

About ACH Group:

AHC Group, a leading management-consulting firm with over 30 years of experience, is emerging as a key player in the corporate responsibility consulting landscape. Founded in 1981, AHC Group offers specialized expertise in critical areas like corporate governance, energy strategy, product development, and environmental sustainability.

AHC Group distinguishes itself by its unique approach, which integrates these diverse domains to address critical issues like sustainability, enterprise risk management, and fostering innovation. Their extensive experience conducting workshops allows them to connect companies with top candidates for advisory councils, ensuring effective guidance on these crucial matters.

"The Group possesses the proven expertise and experience to empower companies in tackling corporate responsibility challenges," emphasizes Bruce Piasecki Founder of ACH Group. "We are a valuable partner in establishing and optimizing Sustainability Advisory Councils (SACs) as part of a comprehensive corporate responsibility strategy."

The firm's demonstrated strength lies in analyzing the social impact on businesses and leading the way in greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction and climate adaptation strategies. This positions AHC Group as a trusted advisor for companies seeking to navigate the increasingly complex realm of corporate responsibility.

About Bruce Piasecki:

New York Times bestselling author Bruce W. Piasecki (born 1955) explores a critical intersection in his latest book, Wealth and Climate Competitiveness: The New Narrative on Business and Society. A former corporation founder and environmental advocate, Piasecki brings his expertise to this thought-provoking work.

Wealth and Climate Competitiveness argues that outdated mindsets have hampered progress on climate action. Piasecki identifies five key prejudices that have persisted from the 20th century, hindering effective solutions. The book proposes a new narrative, demonstrating how both private and corporate wealth can be leveraged to achieve climate competitiveness. For mo

Through insightful analysis, Piasecki explores the crucial link between economic prosperity and environmental responsibility. Readers gain valuable perspectives on navigating this complex landscape and fostering a sustainable future.

Contact Dr. Bruce Piasecki, Bruce@Ahcgroup.com, or Chris Carr at ccarr@c2-e2.com, with any questions

