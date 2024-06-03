Vensure Employer Solutions Completes its 75th Acquisition by Acquiring Execupay, a Leading Payroll, HR Technology and Service Provider, Delivering 800,000 Worksite Employees to Vensure

Vensure Employer Solutions (Vensure), a leading provider of HR/HCM technology, managed services and global business process outsourcing, today announced the acquisition of San Antonio, Texas-based Execupay, a provider of payroll, HR technology and HR services with a strong focus on small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), and Vensure's 75th acquisition in six years. This acquisition adds nearly 800,000 Worksite Employees (WSEs) both direct to small business and indirect to service bureaus, expanding Vensure's WSE count to about 4M employees.

Well-known for its innovative technology platforms and exceptional customer service, Execupay caters specifically to the needs of growing businesses and complements Vensure's PrismHR technology portfolio. Execupay's expertise in supporting payroll service companies and developing HR software, combined with Vensure's existing suite of HCM offerings, ensures this acquisition will create even more solutions to reach a broader client base.

"We're thrilled to welcome Execupay into the Vensure family of brands," said Alex Campos, Chief Executive Officer of Vensure Employer Solutions. "Their commitment to client success and their deep understanding of the SMB market across the lower 48 states aligns perfectly with our mission while creating a strategic opportunity for organic growth. This acquisition will strengthen our already comprehensive HR solutions, empowering businesses of all sizes to streamline their operations and unlock new levels of efficiency."

"Joining forces with Vensure is an exciting opportunity for Execupay and our valued clients," said Gerald Stowers, Chief Executive Officer of Execupay. "Our combined industry-leading technologies and Vensure's vast array of global products and services will enable us to deliver an even more robust suite of solutions to our clients. We are confident our synergies will not only ensure we deliver a heightened customer experience but also pave the way for a stronger presence in the HR/HCM space, filled with new opportunities and growth."

Gerald Stowers will continue in his leadership role for Execupay, which boasts a loyal customer base of SMBs and payroll service companies attracted to their user-friendly payroll software, personalized service approach and dedication to regulatory compliance. By integrating Execupay's solutions, Vensure's ability to serve as a single source solution for all HR needs becomes even more extensive in the areas of payroll processing, tax administration, benefits administration, talent acquisition and onboarding, performance management and workforce development. With this acquisition, Vensure enriches its position as the premier destination for HR solutions, offering businesses a seamless path to growth and success.

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing (BPO). The company and its service providers collectively serve over 141,000 businesses and process over $158B in annual payroll. As a "One Employer Solution" headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure helps thousands of businesses streamline and grow their operations with custom strategies that benefit both employers and employees. Find out more by visiting vensure.com.

About Execupay

Execupay is a leading provider of payroll and HR services for small and mid-sized businesses. The company is dedicated to delivering innovative technology solutions and exceptional customer service, helping businesses streamline their HR processes and ensure compliance while also meeting the needs of payroll service companies. Find out more by visiting execupay.com.

Media Contact:

Sonya Trezevant

Chief Marketing Officer

sonya.trezevant@vensure.com

SOURCE: Vensure Employer Solutions

View the original press release on accesswire.com