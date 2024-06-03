Itaipu Binacional: Itaipu ends participation in the 10th World Water Forum

The binational company brought successful initiatives in water resources management to the international event

FOZ DO IGUAÇU, Brazil, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th World Water Forum, held in Bali, Indonesia, concluded on May 25th with the launch of the Ministerial Declaration on "Water for Shared Prosperity". Delegations from 106 countries and 27 international organizations participated in the meeting. A delegation from Itaipu Binacional attended the event, showcasing its successful initiatives in water resources management.

On Wednesday (22), Carlos Carboni, Coordination Director at Itaipu, participated in the session "Accelerating Progress on Sustainable Development Goal 6 (Potable Water and Sanitation) - Monitoring SDG 6 and the SDG-PSS Tool", organized by the National Water Agency (ANA) in the Latin American Pavilion. The session addressed different ways to utilize the tool, which provides information on how countries can advance, considering their reality and context, to achieve SDG 6 targets. Itaipu presented its efforts related to SDG 6 and how it is implementing the SDGs in the territory.

In the panel "Research and Management for Water Security", moderated by the Ministry of the Environment on Thursday (23), researcher Lucas Henrique Garcia from Itaipu's Coordination Department discussed the role of large hydropower projects in promoting water security in its four dimensions: human, economic, ecosystemic, and resilience. Examples of Itaipu's activities in the territory in areas of sanitation and water and soil conservation, promotion of multiple uses of reservoir water, and groundwater monitoring were presented.

Also on Thursday (23), Director Carlos Carboni participated in the sessions "Potable Water: A Challenge for Vulnerable Communities in Latin America," and Daniel Bartiko, from Itaipu's Reservoir Division, was present at the plenary session "Water Security in an Uncertain Future: Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) and the Impacts of Climate Change," where they shared Itaipu's experiences on these topics.

On Friday (24), Bartiko discussed the multiple uses of the Itaipu Reservoir and how the implementation of zoning, using geoprocessing tools and hydrodynamic modeling, allows these activities to be carried out in an organized manner, ensuring the conservation of riparian forests and biodiversity to protect water resources.

Itaipu's participation concluded with the panel "Water, Society, and Climate Change," moderated by Luiz Henrique Maldonado from Itaipu's Technical Department's Hydrological and Energy Studies Division, and featuring participation from the Coordination Director and Moacir Schmengler from Itaipu Technological Park. The session aimed to discuss how different organizations in Latin America seek to understand the effects of climate change and its impacts on water resources and social issues.

Itaipu also participated in the plenary session "Driving Data Sharing and Governance," with Jussara Elias de Souza from Itaipu's Reservoir Division. Newmar Wegner from Itaipu Technological Park spoke about "Innovation in Data Production".

According to the head of Itaipu's office in Brasília, Ligia Leite Soares, "the World Water Forum brings together a number of countries to discuss and share practices of sustainable water management, including ways to avoid conflicts caused by transboundary waters, and Itaipu is a very inspiring case in this regard. We have a concrete example of international cooperation as a solution to address global water challenges, given the shared management of our water resources in Brazil and Paraguay. We perceive the immediate interest of other forum participants when we share Itaipu Binacional's water management experience".

Itaipu

With 20 generating units and 14,000 MW of installed capacity, Itaipu is a global leader in clean and renewable energy generation, having produced 3 billion MWh since 1984. In 2023, it accounted for about 10% of Brazil's electricity supply and 88% of Paraguay's.

