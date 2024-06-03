Dunlop Sports Americas: XXIO Global Ambassador Ernie Els Wins 2024 Principal Charity Classic

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / Ernie Els secured his first victory of the 2024 season Sunday with a win at the Principal Charity Classic. Els finished the tournament at 21-under to set a new tournament record.

Els came out firing in the opening round at Wakonda Golf Course with a career-low 10-under 62. With a share of the lead entering the final round, Els held off the field with a bogey-free 65 to claim his fourth PGA Tour Champions victory. He now has four top-10 finishes this season.

"We had a little pep talk before we started this week," Els said. "I felt comfortable for once, you know. I felt comfortable with the tees, my iron play is always pretty solid, and it was just a good mindset about stuff we talked about."

Els separated himself from the field Sunday over the course of his back nine. He posted three birdies, along with an eagle on the 13th hole to solidify his win. His precise iron play was a key factor in the final round, hitting 94% of greens in regulation with Srixon Irons. Els also showcased his finesse around the greens. He tied for first in sand saves and fourth in scrambling during the week with his Cleveland Golf RTX 6 ZipCore Wedges.

Here is a full look at Ernie Els' XXIO, Srixon, and Cleveland Golf equipment used at the Principal Charity Classic:

XXIO Fairway (3)

Srixon ZU85 Utility Irons (2i, 4i, 5i)

Srixon ZX7 Mk II Irons (6-PW)

Cleveland Golf RTX 6 ZipCore Wedges (52° MID, 56° FULL, 60° FULL)

Srixon Z-STAR XV Tour Yellow

For more information on the clubs Ernie Els used, visit us.dunlopsports.com.

Contact Information

Noelle Zavaleta

Marketing Communications Director

noellezavaleta@srixon.com

SOURCE: XXIO

View the original press release on newswire.com.