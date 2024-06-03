Exclusive: Q&A With Vanguard Renewables' Brian Tracey

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / Vanguard Renewables
Originally published on Bioenergy Insight
The International Biogas Congress & Expo returns to Brussels on 18-19 June, and will once again bring together world-class speakers and exhibitors. Brian Tracey, director of gas sales at Vanguard Renewables, is amongst them
Can you give us an introduction to Vanguard Renewables and the work that you do
Vanguard Renewables was founded in 2014 and is the largest developer, owner and operator of anaerobic digesters in the US. We work with manure-only and codigestion (manure, food and beverage waste) systems, which we continue to develop across the US.
