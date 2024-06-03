Anzeige
Montag, 03.06.2024
East Africa Metals: Neues All-Time-High - die 276% Chance jetzt nutzen?!
03.06.2024 | 21:14
Diné Development Corporation : DDC IT Services Secures DISA Mainframe West Contract

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / DDC IT Services (DDC ITS), a subsidiary of Diné Development Corporation and leader in IT solution delivery, proudly announces the award of the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Mainframe Line of Business (LOB) West contract. This award represents the successful recapture of both Mainframe East and West contracts in the last year.

DDC IT SERVICES SECURES DISA MAINFRAME WEST CONTRACT

The $50 million contract, spanning a one-year base and four option years, encompasses full lifecycle mainframe services in support of DISA and its diverse customer base across the Department of Defense (DOD). Under the contact, DDC ITS will deliver application hosting, software and hardware management, system and security modernization, and network connectivity solutions.

Since 2015, the company has provided mainframe IT support for DISA and its Mission Partners. Building on its partnership with DISA, DDC ITS has established itself as a trusted service provider by developing an in-depth understanding of the agency's distinctive requirements and delivering tailored IT solutions that drive efficiency and operational excellence.?DDC ITS looks forward to expanding its mainframe modernization delivery and providing DISA and its Mission Partners with customized service offerings.

"We are honored that DISA has once again entrusted our team to continue delivering mainframe IT services for both East and West regions," stated Rachel Cross, Vice President of Growth and Strategy, Navy and 4th Estate. "Leveraging our extensive mainframe expertise, we are committed to powering DISA's IT objectives. We look forward to our continued partnership in support of current and future operational milestones."

"As a long-standing partner, DDC's unwavering dedication to our client has been instrumental to the success of this program," added Dan Riggs, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer. "This contract underscores our ability to meet the evolving needs of DISA and its Mission Partners, and we are proud to play a role in advancing their critical mission."

About DDC IT Services

Since 2014, DDC IT Services (DDC ITS) has been dedicated to advancing its clients' missions through the delivery of innovative IT solutions. Leveraging collaborative approaches and leading design patterns, DDC ITS solves critical challenges facing federal agencies. As a tribally owned subsidiary of Diné Development Corporation (DDC), DDC ITS is committed to advancing the Navajo legacy of innovation to ensure sustainable prosperity for future generations. For more information, visit www.ddc-its.com.

Contact Information

Katie von Allmen
Senior Marketing Manager
katie.vonallmen@ddc-dine.com

SOURCE: DDC IT Services

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
