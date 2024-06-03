Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines to Participate on the Drone Panel at the "Charting the Course: Navigating the Intersection of TMT and Business in the AI Era" Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. E.T.

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC) ("Unusual Machines" or the "Company"), a drone and drone components manufacturer, is pleased to announce that its CEO, Allan Evans, will participate on the drone panel at the "Charting the Course: Navigating the Intersection of TMT and Business in the AI Era" Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. E.T.

The conference addresses the continuous evolution of technology, paving the way for innovation across all industries including drones, consumer IoT, and business solutions, gaming and entertainment, and more. Maxim senior analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key management of diverse companies focused on technology and its impact on business growth.

"We are honored to be part of the drone panel at Maxim's conference," said Allan Evans. "I look forward to discussing the advancements in the drone industry and sharing insights on how world events are enabling innovation and business growth. This panel presents a fantastic opportunity to collaborate with fellow industry leaders and explore the exciting future of drone technology."

"Our commitment to developing NDAA-compliant drone components and expanding into the defense sector underscores our dedication to leading the market with necessary solutions. We believe that our expertise and strategic initiatives will position us to capture emerging opportunities and deliver sustained value to our shareholders," added Evans.

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot e-commerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar US drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032.

For more information visit Unusual Machines at https://www.unusualmachines.com/.

