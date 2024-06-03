Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2024) - Psirenity Health is incredibly pleased to announce that Mr. Andrew Macdonald has joined the Psirenity team as Vice President of Sales. Mr. Macdonald will have oversight of the sales function within the company and his focus will be the growth of strategic partnerships and increasing the number of Psirenity members. His appointment continues the hiring of experienced and innovative Leadership team members.

"We are thrilled to have a seasoned executive like Andrew join the team. He brings decades of experience to help Psirenity grow the business and provide an excellent member experience," said Bryan G. Jones, CEO.

Mr. Macdonald is an accomplished leader and innovator with diverse experience in the gaming, construction, and hospitality industries. As an executive working in business development, sales, marketing and broadcasting he has led the creation and growth of numerous new and award-winning services and products. He is known for unifying and motivating team members and partners with a shared vision of success.

In addition to Mr. Macdonald, the Leadership team now consists of Chris McCullough, Founder and President; Bryan G. Jones, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Amit Suri, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Nicole McCallum, Chief Marketing Officer; Greg Hetherington, Chief Experience Officer and Farooq Akhter, Chief Financial Officer.

Psirenity Health is poised for growth after being named "Official Wellness partner of Pickleball Ontario" and will announce more partnerships in the future.

About Psirenity Health

Psirenity Health is a proactive, leading-edge health and wellness company that helps its members Live Better, Longer. It provides its members with physician curated nutraceuticals and hormone therapy review as well as fitness, nutritional and lifestyle guidance. Members are provided with virtual tools to be their best today and maintain their wellbeing for tomorrow with optimized energy, mood, sleep, brain health, heart health, appearance and more.

For more information, please contact Bryan G. Jones, bryan@psirenity.com

https://psirenity.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/211482

SOURCE: Psirenity Health