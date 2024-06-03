RS&H Acquires Colorado Springs-Based Architecture and Planning Firm HB&A

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / National employee-owned architecture, engineering and consulting firm RS&H has acquired Colorado Springs-based architecture and planning firm HB&A.





The acquisition brings together two firms with a shared vision of delivering exceptional planning and design solutions for clients and communities. HB&A, founded in 1971, is an established leader in architecture and planning for the federal, local government, commercial, and non-profit sectors, with a portfolio of projects across Colorado and beyond. With a tradition that began in 1941, RS&H provides a wide range of services in the aerospace, aviation, corporate, federal, health and science, and transportation markets nationwide.

"We're excited to welcome HB&A to RS&H," said Dave Sweeney, PE, RS&H CEO. HB&A's innovative and creative team is a great addition and will enhance RS&H's service offerings to our growing client portfolio. We share a common culture and look forward to creating a more connected future together."

HB&A principal Aaron Briggs, AICP, and the other HB&A principal owners are enthusiastic about the opportunities that joining RS&H will bring for the firm and its associates. "We have been looking for a partner that shares our values and passion for design, creativity, and serving our clients and communities. By becoming part of RS&H, we can offer our clients expanded expertise and capabilities while also providing greater career growth and employee ownership opportunities for our talented team."

The two firms have complementary experience and expertise serving various federal agencies, such as the U.S. Department of Defense, Air Force Academy, Army Corps of Engineers, Space Force, and more. HB&A also has a strong portfolio of projects working with local municipalities, county and state government agencies, and private and non-profit clients throughout Colorado Springs and the Colorado Front Range.

"By joining forces, we can provide our clients with a broader pool of resources, a deeper bench of skills and enhanced value," said Sweeney. "We are committed to a seamless integration that honors HB&A's legacy and reputation while also embracing the opportunities and synergies that come from being part of RS&H."

