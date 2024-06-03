Ilmor and GM Marine Host Displays in Lake Havasu

Ilmor and GM Marine host successful displays at SuperCat Fest West and Desert Storm LHC in 2024

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / Ilmor, a leading high-performance marine engine manufacturer, and GM Marine, a subsidiary of General Motors specializing in marine propulsion systems, were in Lake Havasu City, AZ, in April displaying marinized engines for some of the fastest pleasure boats in the world. The two displayed at SuperCat Fest West and Desert Storm LHC, back-to-back highly anticipated events.

This was the 2nd annual SuperCat Fest West, a premier showcase for some of the fastest pleasure boats in the world. During the week, attendees saw these boats on display in addition to casual Fun Runs, dock parties, and the annual Poker Run. On top of that, the event surpassed its previous charitable fundraising and raised a reported $370,000, an overall tremendous showing for the new event.

Not even a week later, the 26th annual Desert Storm Poker Run & Shootout took place, the largest performance boating event in the western United States. The four-day event hosted a street party, parade of power, poker run, and shootout to show off a world-class collection of some of the most prestigious performance boats and products from across the nation.

One of these products was Ilmor's Supercharged 650 engine, a marinized version of the award-winning GM LT4 engine. At the heart of the engine is the Eaton TVS Supercharger, spinning up to 20,000 RPM and producing over 9 pounds of boost - enough to create 650 horsepower and 665 lb-ft of torque. Developed under the collaborative expertise of Ilmor and GM Marine, this engine sets the standards for power and reliability. The Supercharged 650 strives to provide an unparalleled boating experience.

Ilmor will also be displaying their MV8 570, an efficient, compact, and lightweight engine, in a beautifully dressed package. The naturally aspirated, high-performance 570 HP engine is based around the GM Performance Parts modern LS architecture cylinder block. The MV8 570 utilizes sophisticated engine technologies, like variable valve timing, for overall enhanced performance, providing increased lower-end torque and high RPM horsepower.

Ilmor and GM Marine will be displaying next at the Detroit Grand Prix on June 2, 2024, where they will once again be activating Detroit's Riverfront.

Contact Information

Kelly Grinnell

GM Marine Brand Lead

kelly.k.grinnell@gm.com

Nicholas Matthews

Ilmor Creative Marketing Specialist

matthewsn@ilmor.com

SOURCE: Ilmor

View the original press release on newswire.com.