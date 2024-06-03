CNH Industrial: CNH's 'A Sustainable Year' Series Spotlights Women in the Workforce

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / Today, world class equipment, technology and services company CNH Industrial (CNH) demonstrates its commitment to diversity and inclusion as it publishes the second story in its 'A Sustainable Year' series entitled, Training women for the workforce.

The 'A Sustainable Year' series which promotes the company's innovation and sustainability initiatives launched its latest edition last month with a story focusing on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Here, the spotlight shines on CNH India's first female apprentices on the shop floor at its Greater Noida Agricultural Manufacturing Plant.

"The future for CNH is the inclusion of women at all levels and right now everybody is working toward that," says Bharti Bist, CNH's Diversity & Inclusion Head for APAC.

The article goes on to explore themes around getting more women into production roles and how to overcome cultural barriers and create generational change. It also explores how raising the numbers of women in the workforce can lead to improved productivity. Tanaruchi Sil, who started as a receptionist almost 30 years ago and is now Senior Business Manager at CNH India, talks about her journey with the company.

Read CNH's 'Training women for the workforce' story here

Women on the production line in Greater Noida, India.

