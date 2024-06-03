Energy One America Sells Regional Subsidiary

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Acquires Texas Insulation

CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / Energy One America (EOA), the nation's largest privately held provider of foam insulation and air barrier solutions, announces the sale of its subsidiary, Texas Insulation to TopBuild Corp., effective June 3, 2024.

"Texas Insulation's exceptional growth in both reach and revenue made this a necessary strategic decision," said Clint Allen, CEO of Energy One America. "We believe this will be an important investment for TopBuild and one that allows EOA to focus on its portfolio of nationwide commercial work."

Texas Insulation generates approximately $39 million in annual revenue. The company's leadership team, led by President Abe Nevarez, will transition to TopBuild Corp. This framework ensures the continuity of exceptional communication and quality work product, for which the company is known.

"The Texas Insulation brand is strong and we are enthusiastic about our continued growth as part of the TopBuild team," said President Abe Nevarez. "We plan to further develop TopBuild's Texas footprint, while continuing to provide a best-in-class experience to our customers."

About Energy One America

Established in 2001, Energy One America is a leading national provider of innovative and sustainable solutions to the commercial building envelope sector. Our team offers cutting-edge products and unparalleled expertise to meet the evolving needs of customers and set the industry standard for large scale government, multi-family, and educational construction.

For more information visit www.energyoneamerica.com

Contact Information

Reid McCall

CMO

reid@energyoneamerica.com

843-384-9050

SOURCE: Energy One America

View the original press release on newswire.com.