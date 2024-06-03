Topsail Steamer Named to Oprah's the O List: Summer Fun

Seafood steam pot company makes coveted summer product guide

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / Topsail Steamer, a family-run seafood steam pot company, announced today that its Full Steamer Pot has been included in Oprah's 2024 The O List: Summer Fun. The annual product guide is a roundup of the media mogul's favorite "fun-and-functional" seasonal items. Topsail Steamer's unique takeout-and-delivery model offers fresh, high-quality seafood steam pots that customers take home, steam, and eat for a memorable shared dining experience.

THE MISS EMILY II Cold Water Lobster Tails Snow Crab Littleneck Clams Peel-and-Eat Shrimp Andouille Sausage Onion Homemade Seafood Seasoning Cocktail Sauce and Butter

"We are honored to be included on Oprah's O List," said Danielle Mahon, Owner and Founder of Topsail Steamer. "It's no secret that she has impeccable taste, and we are delighted that she has recognized Topsail Steamer for both our quality of food and exceptional customer experience."

Customers can get Oprah's favorite Full Steamer Pot at local Topsail Steamer locations and online via Goldbelly, or choose from a menu of clam-bake-style 'Bay Buckets' with various seafood combinations, which can also be customized based on preference. All pots begin with a balanced base of sweet corn-on-the-cob, Red Bliss potatoes, and a proprietary blend of seasonings, along with cocktail sauce and butter for dipping. Customers then pick up or are delivered their fresh, single-use steam pot and simple-to-follow instructions to steam their beach-inspired meal from the comfort of home or wherever they have a burner.

And, as The O List describes it, "The best part: There's no need to hustle to multiple markets for ingredients or find the right pot. It's all done for you. Just add water, put it on your stove, and sprawl it all out on the paper tablecloth-that's included, too!"

Topsail Steamer currently has eight locations in four states, with more slated to open this year. The company's recent partnership with Elite Franchise Capital (EFC) also represents an exciting chapter of growth, with plans to establish 40+ new storefronts across the country. This expansion underscores the brand's mission to share the joy of seaside feasts with communities far and wide.

About Topsail Steamer

Topsail Steamer was founded on North Carolina's Topsail Island in 2017. The company currently operates eight stores in four states and ships throughout the country. The family-owned business was started by Danielle Mahon, who grew up in an entrepreneurial family but had no direct experience until a mid-career switch out of corporate America. In early 2024, the company announced a partnership with Elite Franchise Capital to develop 40+ new stores nationwide.

