Regulatory Expert Appointed to Lead West Coast US Client Engagement for G&L Healthcare Advisors

MADISON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / G&L Healthcare Advisors is delighted to announce that Richard Edmunds, a 25-year veteran in regulatory affairs, will take on a new client engagement role and lead our U.S. West Coast business expansion, based out of G&L's San Diego, California, office.





Richard Edmunds, G&L Healthcare Advisors

Richard Edmunds, G&L Healthcare Advisors





Bringing decades of regulatory and clinical development experience, Richard will partner with both biotech and pharma customers to expedite drug development and product launch. Richard has a strong track record of helping over 50 companies secure regulatory approval.

Richard brings a unique and compelling combination of technical expertise and business acumen that helps our clients achieve their goals, whatever their stage of development.

He has assisted clients in initiating proof-of-concept studies and securing funding; reaching Ph1/2 clinical trial inflection point; gearing up for product approval and launch; increasing revenue through global expansion; or implementing cost-effective models for post-approval activities, technology solutions, and more.

Commenting on Richard's appointment, G&L's COO, Dave Yungvirt, said:

"We are excited that Richard has agreed to help take G&L to the next level, as part of our continued growth, serving our West Coast clients to ultimately meet patient needs."

Schedule your appointment with Richard today: https://calendly.com/redmunds-e3vm/g-l-health-introduction

About G&L Healthcare Advisors

Built upon the foundation of decades of delivering industry-leading regulatory and quality services, G&L Healthcare Advisors (G&L) is rapidly evolving into a trusted and innovative biopharmaceutical solutions provider.

Harnessing both global expertise and cutting-edge technology, G&L is expertly positioned to support the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industry as it undergoes a scientific renaissance.

We aim to provide a single, unified source of best-in-class solutions across the entire product lifecycle, spanning business model organization, drug development, regulatory and quality, commercial launch, and market access.

Contact Information

Jonathan Walmsley

Communications Manager

jwalmsley@gandlhealth.com

SOURCE: G&L Healthcare Advisors

View the original press release on newswire.com.