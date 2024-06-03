Vensure Employer Solutions Announces PrismHR TAX

Vensure Employer Solutions (Vensure), a leading provider of HR/HCM technology, managed services and global business process outsourcing, today announced a new self-service and full-service payroll tax solution.

Vensure has entered into an agreement with Asure Software ("Asure") to create PrismHR TAX, which will provide complete tax software services for its PrismHR clients. Vensure will also be using the TAX platform internally. The platform will reduce financial risk for companies while keeping current on the latest federal, state and local tax requirements. The Asure payroll tax offering complements Vensure's PrismHR technology portfolio, which already includes both PEO and HCM platforms, and expands capacity with a new tax module to serve Professional Employer Organization (PEO), Administrative Service Organization (ASO) and Human Capital Management (HCM) customers.

"The integration of the PrismHR TAX platform with PrismHR technology creates an opportunity second to none," said Alex Campos, Chief Executive Officer of Vensure Employer Solutions. "I am excited we are continuing to enhance and innovate in our PrismHR platforms. This addition elevates our leadership position as we offer a more robust, fully integrated HR technology portfolio to businesses across North America."

"Asure provides software and services that help companies grow," said Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO for Asure. "Through this connection, Vensure Employer Solutions and PrismHR customers will benefit from world-class technology upgrades to strengthen regulatory compliance while streamlining processes, saving clients time and simplifying their payroll tax filings."

Asure is a publicly traded company with the financial strength and stability to partner with industry-leading companies like Vensure. That foundation backs the software solutions fueling this collaboration, ensuring Vensure and PrismHR customers benefit from a lasting and sound approach to payroll tax management and compliance.

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing (BPO). The company and its service providers collectively serve over 141,000 businesses and process over $158B in annual payroll. As a "One Employer Solution" headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure helps thousands of businesses streamline and grow their operations with custom strategies that benefit both employers and employees. Find out more by visiting vensure.com.

About PrismHR

A Vensure Employer Solutions company, located in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, PrismHR's mission is to fuel the growth of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the U.S. Our HR software, including PEO and HCM platforms, combined with our ecosystem of HR service providers, enables SMBs to manage payroll, benefits and HR while leveling the playing field with large enterprises. Today, PrismHR software delivers world-class HR services to more than 80,000 organizations and over 2 million worksite employees, processing more than $80 billion in payroll each year. For more information, visit prismhr.com.

About Asure

Asure Software (ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, payroll tax management, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit?asuresoftware.com.



