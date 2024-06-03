Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2024) - Prospector Metals Corp.(TSXV: PPP) (OTCQB: PMCOF) (FSE: 1ET) ("Prospector" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Monty Sutton as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Monty brings more than 35 years of experience in public markets, corporate governance, senior administration and accounting and has served on the management teams and boards for many private and publicly traded companies. Starting on the trade floor of the Vancouver Stock Exchange in 1987, Mr. Sutton has also held positions as Senior Management Accountant for MacMillan Bloedel, Investment Advisor, Insurance Specialist, Corporate Development Manager and most recently Chief Financial Officer.

The Board of Directors of Prospector wishes to thank outgoing CFO, Alex Heath, for his services and wishes him success in his other current endeavours.

About Prospector Metals Corp.

Prospector Metals Corp. is a Discovery Group Company focused on district scale, early-stage exploration of gold and base metal prospects. Creating shareholder value through new discoveries, the Company identifies underexplored or overlooked mineral districts displaying important structural and mineralogical occurrences similar to more established mining operations. Prospector establishes and maintains relationships with local and Indigenous rightsholders, and seeking to develop partnerships and agreements that are mutually beneficial to all stakeholders.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Prospector Metals Corp.

Dr. Rob Carpenter, Ph.D., P.Geo.

President & CEO

For further information about Prospector Metals Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at www.prospectormetalscorp.com or contact us by email at info@prospectormetalscorp.com.

Prospector Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: discoverygroup.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

