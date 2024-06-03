San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2024) - San Diego's James Coffee Co. , an independently owned and family-run coffee company, announces new additions to their offerings.





James Coffee Co. Launches New Half-Calf and Decaf Blends.



The Half-Caff Coffee will be a part of their new collection, High Point, alongside a Decaf product. Available starting June 3rd, the High Point Half Caff offers a low-caffeine coffee that delivers half the caffeine with uncompromised flavor.

"Being coffee enthusiasts, we want to be able to drink coffee all day without the concern of getting over-caffeinated or sacrificing any flavor," David Kennedy, Co-Founder of James Coffee Co., said.

As metal fabricators, David and his brother Jacob co-founded the company with the working class in mind. When crafting this brew, the same mission stands clear - to create a product that can be enjoyed throughout the work day for a gentle caffeine boost or pick me up.

James Coffee Co.'s goal is to create products that are good for its customers, community, and environment. The beans are decaffeinated using the Descafecol process, which relies on pure water and natural ethyl acetate from sugar cane, preserving the original flavor. James Coffee Co. values high-quality products made with passion and care.

Any byproducts of this decaffeinated brew can be repurposed as natural fertilizer. James Coffee Co. commits to sustainable production and fair wages for harvesters.

About James Coffee Co.

James Coffee Co. provides high-quality, ethically sourced coffee to people all over the world. Founded by two brothers in San Diego, California, James Coffee Co. is a veteran and woman-owned business that strives to bring the best coffee roasts to hands-on creators. Serving the best coffee experiences to the community, they believe coffee is much more than just a drink but a showcase of craftsmanship. To learn more about James Coffee Co., visit https://jamescoffeeco.com and follow them on social media for daily updates.

https://www.instagram.com/jamescoffeeco/



https://www.facebook.com/JamesCoffeeCo

