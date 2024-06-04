Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
04.06.2024 | 00:38
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cannibble Foodtech Ltd.: Cannibble Announces Resignation of Director

ROSH HA'AYIN, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / Cannibble Foodtech Ltd., (CSE:PLCN) ("Cannibble" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Mr. Ziv Turner as a director effective May 20, 2024. The Company would like to thank Mr. Turner for his service and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

About the Company Cannibble is an innovative food technology company that develops food and beverage products enhanced with alternative proteins. Cannibble has developed proprietary powder-based formulas for food and beverage products targeted for the "Better-for-You" segment. Cannibble is focusing on delivering tasty gluten free baked products to supply the growing demand in the United States.

For more informationon about Cannibble and its business, visit www.cannibble.world

Contact Information

On behalf of the board of directors of Cannibble Foodtech Ltd.:

Yoav Bar-Joseph CEO and Director
Email: yoav.b@cannibble.world
Tel: +1 (786) 322 6055

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

SOURCE: Cannibble Foodtech Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
