Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2024) - Miramis Mining Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended and restated letter agreement (the "Agreement") with Christopher Paul, Michael Blady and Oliver Friesen (collectively, the "Optionors") to amend and restate the terms of the Company's option to earn a 100% interest in certain mineral claims known as the Nicola East Mineral Property, located in British Columbia. The Agreement supersedes the amended and restated letter agreement dated January 9, 2023 among Merritt Mining Resources Corp., a predecessor entity of Miramis Holdings Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the Optionors.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company reduced the required exploration expenditures to be completed by December 31, 2024, from $200,000 to $150,000 and increased the required exploration expenditures to be completed by December 31, 2025, from $700,000 to $750,000. The Company has also agreed to issue each of the three Optionors an additional 100,000 common shares (each a "Share") on or before July 31st 2024, at a deemed price of $0.10 per Share for an aggregate of 300,000 additional Shares to be issued under the terms of the Agreement.

