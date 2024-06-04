Data4Cure, Inc.: Data4Cure to Present at the BIO International Convention 2024

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / Data4Cure, a leading biomedical data-to-knowledge company, today announced its upcoming presentation at the BIO International Convention 2024 taking place June 3-6, 2024, in San Diego, California.

Data4Cure's CEO Dr. Janusz Dutkowski will present advances in the company's Biomedical Intelligence Cloud platform powered by a continuously updated data-driven knowledge graph of over three billion relations. The talk will explore the capabilities of the platform, which combines multi-omics and clinical data, knowledge graphs, and artificial intelligence to provide comprehensive insights into disease mechanisms, new drug targets and biomarkers.

"We are excited to return to the BIO Convention to share an update on our latest innovations and engage in discussions with existing and prospective pharmaceutical and biotech partners," said Dr. Dutkowski. "Our platform is designed to empower researchers with the tools they need to decode complex biological data and develop personalized therapies, ultimately improving patient outcomes."

To schedule a meeting with Data4Cure at the BIO International Convention, please submit a meeting request through the BIO One-on-One Partnering platform.

Presentation Details:

Session Date and Time: Wednesday, June 5, at 3:30 p.m.

Location: Company Presentation Theater 3

About Data4Cure Inc.:

Data4Cure helps pharmaceutical and biotech organizations turn data into knowledge and insights to drive drug discovery and development. The company's Biomedical Intelligence® Cloud platform provides a comprehensive set of bioinformatics and AI tools and technologies for semantic data integration, data analysis and knowledge extraction and synthesis. The platform is powered by an extensive knowledge graph with over three billion relations, continuously updated using new data and literature-driven knowledge. The platform supports research in all major disease areas with dedicated data-driven solutions for oncology and immunotherapy, immune and inflammation, and metabolic and neurological disease research.

To learn more, visit https://www.data4cure.com or contact info@data4cure.com.

