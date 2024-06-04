



TOKYO, June 4, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - PT JCB International Indonesia, a subsidiary of JCB International Co., Ltd. (JCB), and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk have launched the Japan Festival Program Campaign, targeting the mass premium segment and focusing on Japan-related needs. Mandiri JCB Japan Festival is designed to meet the demand of Indonesian families for Japan-related activities with the lucky draw (raffle) program and combine it with dining, shopping, and travel benefits throughout the year.The Mandiri JCB Japan Festival kicks off from 1 April until 31 December 2024 with the lucky draw (raffle) program that offers round-trip air tickets between Jakarta and Japan as a prize for 12 (twelve) winning cardholders and their companions. By using the Mandiri JCB Precious Card, customers will earn double points for transactions at Japan Dining Festival, Shopping Festival, and Travel Festival tenants. Customers should first register and make transactions with a minimum cumulative amount of IDR 10 million per month to earn 1 lottery point. Lottery points increase for every IDR 5 million of cumulative transactions made in the same month. They are only valid for retail, PowerBuy and QRIS transactions. The lucky draw program will run until January 2025.Japan Dining Festival is a dining program that offers up to a 25% discount at more than 100 various premium Japanese merchants in Indonesia. Not only national merchants but also regional/local merchants i.e., Bali, Surabaya, Palembang, Medan, Malang, Kediri and Bandung. In line with this, Shopping Festival also gives cashback up to 20% at its merchant partners. Currently, 10% cashback of up to IDR 1.5 million is available for a transaction of a minimum of IDR 4 million at Japan Premium Outlet (Gotemba, Rinku, Tosu and Shisui). The cashback is valid once per day per customer until 31 July 2024. Further 10% cashback of up to JPY 5.000 is offered on purchase of a minimum of JPY 50.000 at Japan Premium Outlet (Gotemba, Rinku, Tosu and Shisui).Moreover, there are special travel-related programs, starting with a bonus drink and a donut at Krispy Kreme in the departure area of Terminal 3 at Soekarno-Hatta Airport for Mandiri JCB cardholders traveling on international flights. The cardholders can also enjoy discounts of up to 50% not only in Indonesia but also in the UAE, i.e., a 50% discount on Burj Khalifa tickets, a discount of up to 20% on famous attractions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, a 10% discount on UAE Tourist Visa fees and a 25% discount on Metro Card (NOL Card) limited to 4 cards per member.Takumi Takahashi, President Director, PT JCB International Indonesia, said, "Japan Festival Program Campaign is a really good initiative to pamper Mandiri JCB cardholders in many aspects such as dining, shopping, travel and transactions, not only in Indonesia but also in other countries. JCB is proud to partner with PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and launch this campaign. We hope that Mandiri JCB Japan Festival can bring satisfaction and cardholders can enjoy the experience of a complete journey with the Mandiri JCB Precious Card."For more information: bmri.id/jcbjapanfestAbout JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 49 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 158 million card members. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ContactKosuke OchiaiCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpAbout PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) TbkBank Mandiri is one of the leading banks in Indonesia with financial services to customers covering the business segments of Corporate, Institutional Relations, Commercial, Micro & SME, Consumer Banking, Treasury and International Banking. Bank Mandiri currently synergizes with various member companies of the Mandiri Group financial conglomerate to provide various products and services and support its main business, namely: Mandiri Sekuritas (capital market services and services), Bank Syariah Indonesia (sharia banking), Bank Mandiri Taspen/Mantap (MSME loans), AXA-Mandiri Financial Services (life insurance), Mandiri InHealth (health insurance), Mandiri Tunas Finance (financing services), Mandiri Utama Finance (financing services), Mandiri International Remittance (remittances), Mandiri Europe (treasury & financial institution), Mandiri Capital Indonesia (venture capital financing), and Mitra Transaksi Indonesia (online bank payment point). Through this collaboration, all members of the Mandiri Group financial conglomerate have solid performance and become major players in their respective business segments.In business expansion, Bank Mandiri continues to develop digital banking services and products that are able to meet the various needs of corporate and retail customers. Kopra by Mandiri is a digital solution for national industries that unites corporations to small and medium enterprises in a digital single access ecosystem that is very easy and solutive such as Cash Management, Forex, Trade & Guarantee, Supply Chain Management, Virtual Account to integrated financial solutions based on Application Programming Interface (API). Meanwhile, digital retail services include the Livin' by Mandiri application, Mandiri e-money prepaid cards, and artificial intelligence-based information services Mandiri Intelligent Assistant (MITA) on Bank Mandiri's official WhatsApp account at +62 811-84-14000.As of December 2023, Bank Mandiri's network has spread throughout Indonesia, including 2,301 branch offices and Smart Branch by Mandiri. Bank Mandiri's distribution services are also equipped with 13,028 units of ATMs, CRM and CSM connected to ATM Link, ATM Bersama, ATM Prima and Visa/Plus, Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and e-banking networks including New Livin' by Mandiri, SMS Banking and Call Center 14000.Detailed information about Bank Mandiri can be accessed through www.bankmandiri.co.id