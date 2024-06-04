+++ World-class discovery of nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, silver, lead, platinum and palladium +++ Adjacent to a nearby to highway with direct access to green carbon neutral power +++ Quebec, Canada, is one of the top jurisdictions for sustainable mining in the world Miracle drill results could represent an opportune solution to the critical metals shortage. In a world of great geopolitical instability, industrial producers are seeking a secure supply of strategic metals. Strategic metals are those that cannot be sufficiently obtained if supply conditions change or political power shifts. The COVID-19 pandemic from 2020 to 2022 was a preview of the fragile supply chains when escalating global conflicts affect the distribution of raw materials. In the fiercely contested future market of e-mobility, there is dangerous saber-rattling between Washington and Beijing. The US import tariffs for Chinese electric vehicles were set at 100% in May 2024, effectively closing the US import market to Asian products. On the bright side, Power Nickel (ISIN: CA7393011092 | TSXV: PNPN) has large deposits of strategic metals in Canada. Having foundational similarities to the largest discoveries to date, the astonishing core results are uncovering just how large these deposits could be. Combine that with the best jurisdiction for raw materials and explosive growth is possible. The recent share price performance provides an early foretaste. Let's dive deeper!

