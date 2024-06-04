Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.06.2024
East Africa Metals: Neues All-Time-High - die 276% Chance jetzt nutzen?!
WKN: 861171 | ISIN: US8354951027 | Ticker-Symbol: SNS
Tradegate
04.06.24
08:00 Uhr
55,50 Euro
-1,00
-1,77 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2024 | 07:34
Sonoco Products Company: Sonoco To Implement Further Price Increase for Core Board and Paperboard in Europe

BRUSSELS, Belgium, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the announcement of 25th March 2024, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) today announced it is implementing a further price increase as input costs have continued to rise beyond our initial estimation.

"We have already successfully implemented a second increase in the Italian market and this will now be applied in the rest of Europe at €25/ton, valid for all shipments after 1st July, 2024. The economic climate continues to be challenging making this action necessary to maintain supply to our valued customer base in Europe," said Nikolaj Thybo, Vice President Sales & Marketing Paper Europe.

Contact Information:
Lisa Weeks
Vice President of Investor Relations & Communications
lisa.weeks@sonoco.com
843-383-7524

About Sonoco
With net sales of approximately $6.8 billion in 2023, Sonoco has approximately 22,000 employees working in more than 300 operations around the world, serving some of the world's best-known brands. With our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products and a better world for our customers, employees, and communities. Sonoco was named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
