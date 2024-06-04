The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 04.06.2024
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 04.06.2024
Aktien
1 US81814P2092 Severn Trent PLC ADR
Anleihen
1 US06368L3L88 Bank of Montreal
2 US06368L3K06 Bank of Montreal
3 US06418GAH02 The Bank of Nova Scotia
4 NO0013243766 DNO ASA
5 XS2756383233 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
6 XS2604830211 FMO-Nederlandse Financierings-Maatscap
7 XS2834245297 PLT VII Finance S.à.r.l.
8 NO0013190967 Noa Bidco AS
9 USG0686BAT64 Avolon Holdings Funding Ltd.
10 IT0005597916 ICCREA Banca
11 US06418GAK31 The Bank of Nova Scotia
12 DE000DJ9AKN8 DZ BANK AG
13 FR0128379429 Frankreich, Republik
