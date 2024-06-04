The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 04.06.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 04.06.2024Aktien1 US81814P2092 Severn Trent PLC ADRAnleihen1 US06368L3L88 Bank of Montreal2 US06368L3K06 Bank of Montreal3 US06418GAH02 The Bank of Nova Scotia4 NO0013243766 DNO ASA5 XS2756383233 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development6 XS2604830211 FMO-Nederlandse Financierings-Maatscap7 XS2834245297 PLT VII Finance S.à.r.l.8 NO0013190967 Noa Bidco AS9 USG0686BAT64 Avolon Holdings Funding Ltd.10 IT0005597916 ICCREA Banca11 US06418GAK31 The Bank of Nova Scotia12 DE000DJ9AKN8 DZ BANK AG13 FR0128379429 Frankreich, Republik