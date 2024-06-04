BeeHero Establishes Regional Headquarters in Australia, Growing its Local Presence & Supporting Pollination of Multiple Crops

The precision pollination leader has established its first office in the region as it expands operations to support Australian growers with its in-hive and in-field technology and unprecedented insights into crop pollination

MILDURA, Australia and FRESNO, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BeeHero, the pioneer of precision pollination, today announced the establishment of its new regional headquarters in Australia as part of a strategic plan to expand operations in support of Australian growers and beekeepers. BeeHero's expanded presence involves support for multiple crops, with the company's groundbreaking in-hive and in-field monitoring technologies now deployed across almonds, canola, macadamia nuts, apples, pears, plums, cherries, avocados, hybrid seed crops, and blueberries.

Pollination services are a vital component of the vibrant Australian agriculture industry, contributing between AU$4-6 billion to the country annually. About one third of Australian food crops are reliant on honeybee pollination, including almonds, avocados, and blueberries. Australia's agricultural sector, which includes both commercial growers and family farms, employs over 250K people and is projected to yield AU$85B worth of crops in 2024-2025.

With its proprietary, low-cost IoT sensors set to monitor tens of thousands of hives in Australia during the 2024 pollination season, BeeHero's Precision Pollination as a Service (PPaaS) in-hive monitoring solution is offering growers and beekeepers unprecedented, data-driven insights into the complex nature of the hives and their health. BeeHero's Pollination Insight Platform (PIP) delivers in-field bee activity metrics and is deployed across the country in almonds, apples, blueberries, and hybrid seed crops to monitor bee activity in agricultural operations, delivering growers a real-time window into the pollination of their crops.

"We're excited to be ramping up our operations at such an exciting time for BeeHero and for Australian agriculture," said Omer Davidi, BeeHero CEO and Co-Founder. "Relationships are at the heart of our work, powering our ability to support local beekeepers and growers in their efforts to sustainably produce the food that helps nurture the Australian population and economy. We look forward to partnering with the region's corporate and family farms to improve pollination outcomes and operations for more efficient and profitable farming."

This follows BeeHero's initial venture into the Australian market and the rollout of its partnership with leading local pollination service provider Monson's Honey and Pollination in July 2023. The company will continue to grow its collaboration with Monson's as it advances new partnerships with the region's growers, who will benefit from BeeHero's advanced AI-powered data analytics and proprietary sensor technology, which bring transparency and efficiency to the complex logistics of commercial agriculture, improving bee welfare, pollination efficacy, and crop yields.

"As a beekeeper myself, I am deeply familiar with the complexities of adopting new technologies within the intricate and delicate process of pollination," said Itai Kanot, BeeHero COO and Co-Founder. "At BeeHero, we work together with our beekeeper and grower partners in every local market to ensure our solutions work for their needs and support their business goals, adjusting and improving our capabilities accordingly. We are excited to expand our support for the Australian market with our data-driven precision pollination knowledge to ensure a more fruitful future for all."

BeeHero's local expansion will be spearheaded by Clayton Hiskins, the newly appointed Region Manager, who will continue to work closely with Monson's as well as to develop further grower and beekeeper partnerships. Hiskins joined BeeHero after nearly a decade at Australia's PTP Agriculture and over 20 years in the industry, bringing with him a wealth of experience in operations, agriculture commodities, sales, strategy, and business development.

About BeeHero

BeeHero is a data-driven technology company redefining pollination in commercial agriculture. Using advanced data analytics, artificial intelligence, and low-cost IoT sensors, BeeHero brings transparency and efficiency to the complex logistics of commercial crop pollination. Its Precision Pollination as a Service (PPaaS) results in better crop yields and increased profits for commercial crop growers and agribusiness stakeholders. Its precision pollination solution is rapidly evolving into the backbone of the data-driven approach needed to build a resilient and future-proof sustainable agriculture ecosystem. The company is headquartered in Fresno, California, with offices in Palo Alto, California and R&D in Tel Aviv, Israel.

